Dubai, UAE – KROHNE, the global leader in industrial process instrumentation, has been named one of the Top 25 Corporate Communications Teams in the Middle East and North Africa, as recognized by Reputation Today in partnership with PRCA MENA and powered by Kaizen.

This prestigious annual list has been running for 10 years in India and now launching a dedicated accolade for the Middle East and North Africa region. It aims to showcase in-house communications teams that demonstrate exceptional performance in corporate storytelling, stakeholder engagement, strategic alignment, and brand impact. The 2025 cohort features prominent industrial and multinational brands, including ABB, ADNOC, DP World, Emirates, Etihad, McKinsey, Mubadala and Roshn Group, showcasing the breadth and calibre of communications leadership across the region.

A Milestone for KROHNE’s Middle East Team

KROHNE’s inclusion reflects its focus on clear, credible, and consistent communications in support of its purpose: enabling smarter, more sustainable industrial operations. In a competitive and rapidly transforming industrial landscape, the KROHNE communications team has played a vital role in positioning the brand at the intersection of innovation, precise measurement, and sustainability.

Quotes:

“Being recognised alongside global industrial giants is a proud moment for our team—and for our customers and partners who trust in our brand. Communications today must be rooted in truth, purpose, and impact, and this award reflects our commitment to those principles.”

— Jay Gadhavi, General Manager, KROHNE Middle East

“Our approach is simple but effective: we measure what matters and communicate it clearly. Whether it’s digitalisation in oil & gas, water stewardship, clean hydrogen or carbon capture—we tell the story through data, people, and purpose. This award honours that discipline and creativity.”

— Jonathan Ashton, Head of Marketing & Communications, KROHNE Middle East and Africa

Recognition Across the Region

The Reputation Today / PRCA MENA recognition is awarded following a rigorous evaluation of strategy, execution, innovation, and results. KROHNE stood out for its integrated campaigns supporting key industry events like ADIPEC, World Utilities Congress, and Global Water Expo, as well as its pioneering approach to executive profiling, digital content, and internal engagement.

ABOUT KROHNE

The KROHNE Group is a global manufacturer and provider of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services in many industries. Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, we offer local contacts for instrumentation projects of any size in over 100 countries. KROHNE stands for innovation and highest product quality as one of the market leaders in the process industry.

KROHNE, as a family-owned century-old entity, has a vested interest in empowering our customers in a just transition towards net zero and is proud to be AHK’s (German Emirati Joint Council for Industry and Commerce) Sustainability Series partner, a member of the United Nations Global Compact UAE chapter and a member of IRENA’s Alliance for Industry Decarbonisation. KROHNE is also ECOVADIS Silver Certified.

KROHNE is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by the Rademacher-Dubbick family. KROHNE ensures they put people and planet before profits through highly engineered industrial measurement technology that make sustainable business decisions easier.