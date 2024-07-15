Dubai: KPMG Lower Gulf has established a new learning development program called Intilaq for Emirati nationals at KPMG to refine skills, elevate careers and equip them as future business leaders. The program is in line with KPMG’s strategic commitment to Emiratization, to champion career growth and the development of Emirati talent.

The program promises to deliver targeted skills enhancement and foster continuous learning and feedback from stakeholders, which will enable participants to gain competitiveness in the market.

The program has been gamified where participants need to complete missions to unlock and move on to the next level. Three missions covering areas of focused skills development, curated learning pathways, senior sponsor mentoring, a Hult Business School’s EF Executive Education collaboration, experiential project work, dashboard tracking, with a dedicated learning co-ordinator and dedicated cohorts. The program will not only accelerate KPMG’s Emiratization objectives but also offer a valuable platform for nurturing exceptional talent.

KPMG launched the program at the firm’s annual Emirati townhall themed "Infinite Possibilities”, with networking and leadership speeches delivered by Emilio Pera, CEO and Senior Partner of KPMG Lower Gulf, and Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors.

Emilio Pera commented: “We are proud to launch the Intilaq program, a significant addition to our Emiratization strategy. At KPMG we learn for a lifetime and through this program we set our Emirati colleagues on an accelerated path, helping them advance their careers in a competitive job market.

KPMG’s ‘Future of Work’ report revealed that 72 percent of respondents believe that continuous learning and upskilling will be crucial for them to stay relevant in their field, and 62 percent expressed that investment in upskilling influences whether they join, leave, or stay with an organization. The report highlights how people value ongoing skills development as a crucial part of their career progression.

Mohammad Zamani, Partner and Head of Emiratization at KPMG Lower Gulf elaborated on the program: “The term ‘Intilaq,’ meaning ‘take-off’ in Arabic, represents a springboard for the careers of our Emirati cohorts, setting them on an exciting trajectory. This curated program is designed for Emirati nationals within our firm, serving as the foundation for their transformative journey.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors said, “ADGM Academy extends its congratulations to KPMG Lower Gulf for rolling out the Intilaq program to empower Emiratis at the firm to further their careers. We are proud to be supporting firms like KPMG that are introducing programs aligned with the Emiratisation agenda and the UAE’s wider goals outlined in UAE Vision 2030.”

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories, with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more details about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi.

The international financial centre of Abu Dhabi (ADGM) was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Sara Seggari

sara.seggari@bpggroup.com

+971 4 506 5555

kpmgpr@bpggroup.com