Hosted an exclusive networking event to build business ties with major companies and organizations in the region

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- The Korea AI·Software Industry Association (KOSA, Chairman Joh Joon-hee) announced that it has participated in Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference 2025 (ADIPEC), held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from November 3 to 6 (local time). Its participation in the annual global event for the energy sector was made in partnership with MegazoneCloud as part of the Korea Foundation for Cooperation of Large & Small Business, Rural Affairs (KOFCA)’s Joint Entry Support Project.

Held under the theme Energy. Intelligence. Impact, ADIPEC is recognized as the world’s largest energy exhibition, attracting more than 2,250 companies from 170 countries and over 200,000 attendees annually. KOSA, together with nine AI and software companies, operated the KOREA AI PAVILION and conducted business consultations with local buyers and enterprises to help Korean companies enter the Middle Eastern market.

The nine participants—Ecopeace, i-ESG, Serdic, Piaspace, VueronTechnology, enhans, FutureMain, Tradlinx, and Seanergy Partner—sought to forge global partnerships, with a particular focus on advancing AI and software technologies in the energy sector.

At the joint pavilion located in Hall 17 of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the Korean companies showcased their innovative technologies to global enterprises, driving AI transformation across the energy industry. Through on-site meetings and consultations, the participating companies explored potential collaborations with overseas buyers and partners, reinforcing their foundation for expansion into the Middle Eastern market.

Notably, KOSA exclusively hosted a dinner networking event titled KOREA AI INNOVATION DAY at the Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan on November 5, to facilitate business collaboration between Korean companies and global partners. The event drew strong interest, with attendance from major local companies and organizations, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Plug&Play, and Shorooq Partners.

Joh Joon-hee, Chairman of KOSA, said, “This exhibition served as a valuable opportunity for Korean AI and software companies to demonstrate their technological prowess and competitiveness in the Middle Eastern energy market when AI-driven digital transformation is accelerating across global industries, including the energy sector. We will remain committed to expanding our support to help Korean companies grow in the global arena and spearhead industrial innovation.”

Lee Ju-wan, Chairman of KOSA’s Overseas Expansion Committee, added, “Our participation was highly significant, with MegazoneCloud playing a leading role in supporting Korean SMEs in the AI and software sectors in their efforts to enter the global energy market. We remain committed to driving their global expansion through our robust cloud infrastructure and network in the Middle East.”

