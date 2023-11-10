Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Knowledge E, the leading provider of e-resources, library technology solutions, professional training programmes, and publishing services, will host an online course to help higher education professionals elevate their teaching skills and enrich their students’ learning journey.

Scheduled for 23 November at 1:30 p.m. GST, the ‘Key Principles of Coaching for Educators’ course aims to equip higher education professionals with key insights into coaching methodologies. Led by Dr Caroline Holden, an esteemed educational consultant with more than 25 years of experience, the course will highlight the key differences between coaching and mentoring, how coaching can help education professionals, and the transformative potential of coaching within the higher education landscape.

By integrating coaching strategies into their teaching approach, higher education professionals can foster a positive learning environment, enhance their communication style, and nurture meaningful relationships with their students. The reciprocal nature of coaching also promises educators a host of benefits, including increased self-confidence, the ability to apply new teaching skills, and improved leadership capabilities.

Laurie Hastir, the Head of Project Delivery — Training & Consulting at Knowledge E, said: “This course underscores our dedication to providing higher education educators with the tools and resources they need to advance and excel in their professional development journey. Participants who join this course can expect an enriching learning experience that will enhance their overall effectiveness as educators.”

No prior knowledge of coaching is required to attend this course. For further details and enrolment, please visit the course page.

About Knowledge E:

Knowledge E helps institutions advance the quality of their research; move towards excellence through its training programmes; upgrade library technology, services, and practices; advance scholarship through journal publication and management. In other words, it works closely with higher education institutions, research centres, ministries, publishers, and scholars to solve our society’s most significant challenges. To learn more, please visit www.knowledgee.com.

