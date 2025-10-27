Diriyah, Saudi Arabia: Knight Frank has been appointed by Diriyah Company to advise on the giga project’s office space solutions for the Media and Innovation District. The appointment includes consultancy and advisory and tenant selection designed to drive Diriyah’s future growth.



As the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of At-Turaif, Diriyah stands as a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The masterplan encompasses heritage conservation alongside vibrant retail, hospitality, educational, and residential offerings. Once complete, it is expected to be home to more than 100,000 residents and attract over 50 million visits annually by 2030.



The project will be led by James Hodgetts, Partner – Occupier Strategy and Solutions, MEA, who brings more than 26 years’ experience, 12 of which are in the Middle East, advising on complex real estate strategies. His expertise spans transaction management, workplace transformation and corporate real estate advisory, which will be central to shaping Diriyah’s future commercial landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Hodgetts shared: “We are proud to be entrusted with consulting for Diriyah’s commercial real estate division. The project will be led by our dedicated teams, with support from our strategic consultancy and ESG specialists. By drawing on the strength and reach of our global network, we look forward to delivering insights that translate into real value for Diriyah Company.”



The Media and Innovation District is a future-focused hub that will provide a base for global media networks, creative agencies and professionals looking to establish a presence in one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious giga projects. Intended as a collaborative ecosystem that brings leaders and creatives together, the district combines world-class infrastructure with an environment for high quality of life, rooted in sustainability.



Spanning more than 250,000 sqm of office space, the district will also feature around 450 residential units, 15,000 sqm of retail and dining outlets, and the 325-key 1 Hotel Diriyah, the debut property from 1 Hotels in the Middle East.



Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo stated: “We are proud to partner with Knight Frank LLP, one of the world’s leading property consultancies, to deliver office leasing solutions for the Media and Innovation District in Diriyah. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and reinforces our vision to transform Diriyah into a world-class destination.”



Knight Frank’s appointment will provide Diriyah Company with a dedicated partner to deliver competitive office space solutions that align with international best practices. This includes tailoring offers to meet the needs of global corporations, government entities and regional businesses seeking a prestigious address in the Kingdom. The mandate includes advising on securing a diverse occupier mix across key growth sectors, while ensuring that sustainability and innovation are embedded in every aspect of the Media and Innovation District’s commercial framework.



Andrew Love, Regional Partner – Head of Commercial Transactional Services, MENA, Knight Frank, said: “Diriyah is a defining giga project in Saudi Arabia and it is a privilege for us to contribute to its future commercial landscape. By combining our regional expertise with the insight of our international network, we will help tenants and stakeholders achieve lasting results."



Beyond the commercial mandate, Knight Frank’s consultancy is expected to support long-term economic growth by creating jobs, attracting foreign investment and strengthening Diriyah’s appeal as a global hub for business and culture.



