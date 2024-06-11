Dubai - Knight Frank, a leading global real estate consultancy firm, is proud to announce the addition of a new service; Interior Services, in partnership with Accouter, a registered interior design practice with the British Institute of Interior Design (BIID), for interior architecture, design, and furnishing services in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The services encompass Interior Architecture, Interior Design, FF&E Procurement, and Art Curation. From conceptualisation to installation, the interior design team ensures a seamless process, delivering spaces that blend luxury with functionality, starting from the brief stage to installation and handover, this meticulous process assists with living experience, providing detailed documentation, procurement coordination, and quality control for every project.

Led by Sabrina Mehra - Associate Partner - Interior Services, with over 12 years of experience and a successful track record in collaborating with renowned clients. Mehra has built a strong portfolio working with AGC (Accouter Group of Companies), John Lewis Partnership (men’s wear own brand in addition to working with luxury brands like Burberry). Throughout her career, Mehra has refined her expertise in procurement, project management, and client relations, demonstrating a commitment to delivering exceptional results. She recently worked on the Show Apartment with Knight Frank Interiors.

Expressing her excitement, Sabrina Mehra - Associate Partner– Interior Services, Knight Frank MENA says: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Knight Frank, known for its exceptional reputation, adding our specialised design to the company’s outstanding services, with a skilled team and trusted network. Through teamwork with our colleagues, clients, suppliers, and the community, Knight Frank goes beyond enhancing aesthetics. We're proving that interior design can be a positive force. Our commitment to trust and openness drives us as we illuminate the connection between luxurious interiors and a meaningful impact”.

Will McKintosh – Regional Partner and Head of Residential, MENA warmly welcomes Mehra to the team, stating: “Mehra’s creative vision, combined with Knight Frank's global reach and industry expertise, strengthens our leadership in the MENA real estate. We're excited to welcome her on board, particularly as we expand our services. It also sets a new benchmark for luxury interior services, combining world-class expertise with a commitment to sustainability and ethical design practices.”

