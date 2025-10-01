Transaction builds on KKR and ADNOC’s 2019 landmark oil pipelines deal, which catalyzed additional foreign direct investment into Abu Dhabi and similar transactions in the region

KKR's increased capital commitment in the Middle East reinforces its longstanding and expanding presence in the region and global leadership in critical infrastructure

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) – KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announced that KKR has acquired a minority stake in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets LLC. The new investment further strengthens KKR’s long-term strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and reflects the firm’s confidence in Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a premier global investment destination.

This transaction follows KKR and ADNOC’s landmark 2019 oil pipelines deal, a first for the region that continues to serve as a template for further transactions across the Middle East. The structures allow regional partners to access new pools of global institutional capital while maintaining operating control over the assets.

“We are pleased to expand our strategic partnership with ADNOC and to invest further in Abu Dhabi’s long-term prosperity and critical infrastructure,” commented General David Petraeus (US Army, Ret.), Partner, KKR, Chairman of the KKR Global Institute, and Chairman of KKR Middle East. “This investment reflects KKR’s commitment to expand partnerships and investment across the Middle East. The region’s strong fundamentals, bold vision, and focused leadership offer increasingly attractive opportunities for global investors.”

Cristina González, Managing Director, Infrastructure at KKR, added: "KKR has a long history of owning and operating critical national infrastructure worldwide, collaborating closely with governments. This strategic partnership leverages KKR's expertise in infrastructure investments and ADNOC's operational excellence to deliver practical energy solutions. This investment in ADNOC Gas Pipeline Assets provides access to high-quality, long-dated yield alongside an outstanding partner in ADNOC. "

The gas pipeline network connects ADNOC’s upstream assets to local off-takers in the UAE. Pipeline ownership and operational management remain with ADNOC. KKR is acquiring a minority stake through its managed accounts, matching the type and tenure of the investment with long-duration capital.

The strategic partnership with ADNOC highlights KKR’s commitment to the broader Middle East, expanding on the firm’s 16-year local presence and its investments in key sectors that support regional growth. Earlier this year, KKR announced the appointment of General Petraeus as Chairman of the Middle East and the establishment of a dedicated regional investment team led by Julian Barratt-Due. Also in 2025, KKR invested in Dubai-based Gulf Data Hub, a leading independent data center platform, which is expected to help accelerate digital transformation and AI leadership in the region.

Since establishing its Global Infrastructure Strategy in 2008, KKR has been one of the most active infrastructure investors worldwide, managing over $90 billion in infrastructure assets with a team of more than 130 professionals across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.