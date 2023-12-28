Riyadh: Riyadh Airports Company (RAC), which manages and operates Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport (KKIA), has announced that KKIA obtained the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation, Level 3 from the Airport Council International (ACI) for its commitment to continuous customer experience improvement.

KKIA was accredited to Level 2 in early 2023 after participating in the ACI World's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program which aims to enhance customer experience management in the long term.

ACI's Airport Customer Experience Accreditation program is the only program in the airport industry that offers a comprehensive view to review customer experience management. It also provides training opportunities for staff and stakeholders to access expertise and increase customer satisfaction.