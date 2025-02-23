Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – and its Group companies were the title sponsors of ‘The Shark Vision: Empowering Innovation, Inspiring Entrepreneurs, Transforming Investments’. The event was organized by the Center of Continuing Education (CCE) at the American University of Kuwait (AUK) and featured Mr Ahmed Tarek Khalil, the renowned investor and entrepreneur from Shark Tank Egypt.

Alongside KIPCO, the event was supported by Burgan Bank, United Real Estate Company (URC), Kamco Invest, National Petroleum Services Company (NAPESCO), Advanced Technology Company (ATC) and JTC Logistics. The Group’s support of the event stems from its commitment to fostering education and innovation, and the recognition of AUK as a vital contributor to the country’s educational landscape.

The day-long event saw the participation of 200 representatives of the private sector. In his keynote speech, Mr Khalil spoke about the importance of entrepreneurship and leadership for societal advancement. This was followed by two panel discussions titled ‘Entrepreneurship in a Changing World: Challenges & Opportunities’ and ‘The Role of Technology and Innovation in Modern Business’. The latter panel saw the participation of Mr Omar Khalifouh, Deputy General Manager of Digital Transformation at Burgan Bank.

Speaking on this occasion, Ms Eman Al Awadhi, KIPCO’s Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, said:

“KIPCO's support of this event reflects its unwavering commitment to enhancing entrepreneurship and driving economic development in line with its vision, which places innovation and sustainability at the core of its strategy. We firmly believe that education is the bedrock of entrepreneurship. By equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge they need, we empower them to turn their ideas into successful ventures. This is crucial for building a more advanced and impactful business ecosystem in Kuwait and the region.”

About:

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

