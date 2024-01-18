CFI, MENA's leading online trading provider, announced a landmark partnership with AC Milan, marking a significant addition to the group's global partners. In this strategic initiative, CFI steps up as the Official Online Trading Partner of AC Milan, showcasing a shared commitment to excellence and innovation while seamlessly blending the worlds of finance and elite sports.

With over 25 years of industry experience, CFI maintains a leading presence in the online trading sphere. Boasting 12+ regulated entities across five continents and a client base extending over 100+ countries, CFI is reputed for providing clients with ultra-competitive trading conditions, advanced tools, and industry-leading platforms. More recently, CFI announced its dedication to adopting AI technology, aiming to empower traders worldwide with more advanced tools and innovative solutions, allowing clients to trade with an AI advantage.

AC Milan's long-standing legacy extends beyond the pitch. As one of the world's most iconic football clubs, AC Milan boasts a storied legacy that has left an indelible mark on the game of football. Their rich history, legendary players, and enduring history make this a well-matched partnership for CFI, connected through their incredible legacy, tradition, and commitment to excellence.

Together, CFI and AC Milan are poised to embark on a journey beyond traditional partnerships, focusing on innovation, progress, and performance. This collaboration will provide unique opportunities for CFI's global client base, offering exclusive experiences and promotions tailored to CFI clients and AC Milan supporters.

Hisham Mansour, Founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, stated: "We are honored to announce this partnership with AC Milan, a Club that echoes our commitment to excellence, dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of top performance. Partnering with one of the biggest names in football represents a celebration of shared values and our commitment to achieving greatness in the financial markets and on the football field. We look forward to the journey and creating a lasting legacy together."

Maikel Oettle, Chief Commercial Officer of AC Milan, commented: "We extend a warm welcome to CFI Financial Group as a Global Partner of AC Milan. Our collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship, representing a shared vision for excellence and progress. This new deal with CFI is a testament to AC Milan's global footprint, with the new Casa Milan Dubai office being pivotal in cultivating new relationships in the Middle East such as this one."

With its distinguished international stature, AC Milan has become a key highlight in CFI's sports partners worldwide, complementing its impressive sports partnerships, including Sheffield United F.C., the Jordan Football Association, and the Lebanese Basketball Federation. This global partnership represents the strategic expansion of CFI's global presence, leveraging the club's established international fanbase. As the Official Online Trading Partner of AC Milan, CFI looks forward to this next step in its strategic global expansion.

-Ends-

About CFI

CFI Financial Group is MENA's Leading Broker with 25+ years of experience, possessing the highest number of regulated entities and regional offices compared to any other provider in the sector. CFI operates through different entities worldwide, including London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Cairo, Port Louis, and others. CFI offers highly competitive trading conditions with spreads from zero pips, zero commissions, fast execution, and no minimum deposit across 26+ global markets, including stocks, forex, commodities, indices, ETFs, and other financial products. CFI is proud to have established global partnerships. At the spearhead of AI adoption in trading, CFI has recently launched several exciting projects, including the CFI Trading App, Capitalise.ai, TipRanks, the CFI AI Assistant, and other empowering tools. CFI is also renowned for its 24/7 client support, daily technical reports, free webinars, and dedicated account managers, ensuring a best-in-class trading experience for its trading clients spread over 100+ countries.

About AC Milan

Founded in 1899 in Milan, Italy, AC Milan is one of the most iconic and historic brands in global sports. In its nearly 125-year history, AC Milan’s on-the-pitch success has been marked by 7 Champions League titles (2nd most in European football), 19 Serie A titles, 5 UEFA Super Cup (record: tied) and a FIFA World Cup. The Club currently plays its home games at San Siro Stadium in Milan and is developing a new 70,000 seat stadium that will be one of the most advanced modern sports and entertainment complexes in the world. With its sporting accomplishments and iconic red and black striped jersey, AC Milan is among the most recognized sporting brands in the world, with over 550 million fans globally. In August 2022, RedBird Capital Partners, a New-York based private equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, became the controlling owner of the Club. As part of that acquisition, RedBird brought in its long-time partner the New York Yankees as a minority investor. AC Milan has offices in Milan and Dubai. For more information, please visit www.acmilan.com.