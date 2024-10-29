The Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS) has renewed its trusted partner agreement with LIBF, a global leader in financial education. This milestone marks the continuation of a successful partnership that has been in place since 2007, with Trusted Partner status since 2017, underscoring the high quality of training programmes, experienced trainers, and superior learning facilities that IBS Kuwait offers.

Over the years, KIBS has demonstrated a consistent commitment to excellence. Its programmes have been meticulously evaluated to ensure they meet LIBF’s Trusted Partner rigorous international standards for content, level, assessment and overall quality. The renewal includes a range of LIBF accredited programmes, which are relevant and impactful in an ever-evolving financial services landscape.

Ms. Rana Al Nibari, KIBS’ Director General, stated, "It is a privilege to continue our long-standing Trusted Partner status with LIBF. This renewal is a testament to the quality and impact of our training programs. We remain dedicated to upholding the benchmarked international standards and contributing to the professional development of individuals across Kuwait."

Ehsan Razavizadeh, Managing Director of MENA and Asia at LIBF commented, "We are delighted to renew our trusted partner agreement with KIBS. Their unwavering commitment to high-quality education and professional development has been instrumental in fostering a skilled and knowledgeable workforce in Kuwait. Together, we continue to support the nation’s vision for educational growth and sustainability, paving the way for a brighter future."

The renewal of this agreement aligns seamlessly with Kuwait Vision 2035, which outlines a transformative journey towards a brighter future for Kuwait. With a focus on economic diversification, social development and sustainability, this visionary roadmap aims to propel Kuwait onto the global stage as a dynamic and forward-looking nation. The continued collaboration between both organisations complements this vision by fostering educational growth and sustainability.

About the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies

The Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies – Kuwait provides advanced professional services to help raise the levels of efficiency and effectiveness in the banking sector in particular and the financial sector in general. The Institute provides a set of professional, specialized, and educational training services, and strengthens the decision-making process at various administrative levels in local banks, by carrying out research and consultancy related to banking and finance.

For more information, visit www.kibs.edu.kw

About LIBF in MENA

LIBF, with 140 years of heritage in banking and finance, serves MENA from a regional office in Abu Dhabi and is a leading provider of internationally recognised executive development, technical training, and financial services qualifications. The Institute's expertise in creating bespoke programmes globally – as well as being one of only a few professional bodies in the world to have Taught Degree Awarding Powers – gives a truly international aspect to its education programmes, as well as ensuring educational quality.

Website: https://www.mena.libf.ac.uk

