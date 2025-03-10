The second chapter will focus on using food waste to create compost, which will be utilised for planting and then into bio-fabricated material.

The initiative is inspired by Kia’s sustainable design philosophy, with an aim to promote sustainable practices while partnering with local communities and experts to make an impact.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As part of its global commitment to sustainability, Kia Middle East and Africa is launching the second chapter of its “Cycle of Life: Seeds of Change” initiative, furthering its vision of delivering sustainable solutions beyond mobility.

Following the success of chapter one in the GCC, Kia is expanding this partnership with chapter two to Africa , specifically in Zambia, in collaboration with The Waste Lab, African Education Program and ElectricLime Films. Together, Kia and its partners will integrate sustainable food waste management, regenerative agriculture, and community-focused education programs that build local capacity and drive long-term environmental change.

The second chapter will focus on converting food waste into nutrient-rich compost, which will be used to cultivate crops for food production and to generate biomaterials for the creation of sustainable, eco-friendly textiles.

Inspired by Kia’s sustainable design philosophy, this initiative applies these principles to create a circular economy, promoting sustainable practices and partnering with local communities and experts to deliver meaningful environmental and social impact. While Kia and The Waste Lab will provide essential tools and resources, the African Education Program will take the lead in delivering the training and education necessary to adopt long-term sustainable practices.

Kia’s composting journey: Running successfully since 2023

The success of chapter one in the GCC laid the foundation for Kia’s expanded sustainability efforts. Launched during Ramadan 2023, the first chapter focused on raising awareness by demonstrating how food waste can be repurposed into compost to support regenerative agriculture. Kia collaborated with The Waste Lab to collect food waste from 150 households in Dubai, transform it into compost at The Waste Lab farmland in the UAE, and culminate the journey with a zero-waste farm-to-table iftar in Jeddah.

With chapter two, Kia is moving beyond awareness to create a direct environmental and social impact. Expanding to Africa, the initiative will take a step further by producing sustainable biomaterials from the harvested crops, demonstrating Kia’s commitment to creating a circular economy in action. Kia is sponsoring the African Education Program / The Waste Lab to implement a hands-on educational program in Zambia, where 100 youth will undergo 6 months of training on composting, planting, and bio fabrication. The program will equip participants with practical skills to create a self-sustaining garden, while contributing to the production of eco-friendly biomaterials.

SooHang Chang, President at Kia Middle East & Africa, commented: “Under Kia’s corporate vision to be a ‘Sustainable Mobility Solutions Provider,’ we have seen firsthand how simple, everyday actions, like food waste recovery, can create a ripple effect that results in a meaningful cycle of impact. Now, with the expansion of this partnership across new regions and partners, from the Middle East to Africa, we are committed to driving even greater change for local communities. Through chapter two of ‘Cycle of Life: Seeds of Change,’ we aim to inspire more sustainable practices and tangible transformation, aligning with Kia’s broader commitment to carbon neutrality by 2045. With EVs as enablers of this positive shift, alongside our focus on sustainable materials and eco-conscious innovations, we continue to drive forward a greener future.”

The Waste Lab is an impact-driven startup based in the UAE with a mission to reduce and repurpose food waste to create healthy compost and other byproducts that benefit local soil, farms, food and jobs. The African Education Program helps unlock the potential of Zambia’s youth and adults by building and growing community-led organizations. These organizations lead local transformation through quality education, health, and community development initiatives. By partnering with these entities, Kia continues to be an advocate of sustainable mobility solutions. Together, in line with their shared vision of creating a positive impact on the environment, the Cycle of Life - Seeds of Change initiative was born.

The project aims to reduce food waste, inspire sustainable biomaterial production, and support communities with the knowledge and tools to create lasting environmental and social benefits, with the African Education Program playing a vital role in facilitating community engagement and education throughout this process.

