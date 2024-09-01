Muscat: Recognizing its pioneering efforts in driving the country’s digital transformation, Oman Investment & Finance Co. (Khedmah) was recently honoured with the prestigious Alam Al-Iktisaad Business Excellence Award for the Khedmah App, the leading bill payment application in the Sultanate of Oman. The award was presented at Dhofar Forum 2024, organized by Alam Al-Iktisaad magazine – the leading Arabic business magazine in the Sultanate – in Dhofar Governorate. The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, also witnessed the esteemed presence of Sheikh Salim Mustahail Al Mashani, Advisor at the Diwan of Royal Court, along with numerous distinguished guests, including prominent dignitaries and business leaders.

The award reflects Khedmah's commitment to excellence and innovation, highlighting the significant transformation it has brought to the electronic payment landscape. During the forum, which featured a panel discussion titled ‘The Importance of Partnership and Integration in Supporting Economic Development in Dhofar Governorate,’ Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi, Chief Operations Officer at Oman Investment & Finance Co. (Khedmah), shared valuable insights. The session addressed the role of various sectors in enhancing the competitiveness of the governorate, and the needs of the local business ecosystem to boost its contribution to driving economic growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Saud bin Ahmed Al Siyabi stated: “We are honoured to receive this recognition, which underscores the effectiveness of Khedmah's digital solutions. Our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology enables us to enhance the customer experience by streamlining bill processing and collection. This achievement highlights the Khedmah team's dedication to innovation and continuous improvement. Moving forward, we will intensify our efforts to reach new milestones, aiming to elevate the electronic payment landscape in our country to unprecedented levels of growth and advancement.”

Oman Investment & Finance Co. (Khedmah) has accomplished numerous milestones this year, including the launch of its pioneering E-Wallet Khedmah Pay, which was crowned with the ‘Top Omani Brand in Digital Payments’ award at the Top Omani Brands Awards 2024. The introduction of Khedmah Pay marks a pivotal step in the Sultanate’s digital transformation journey, advancing its goal of building a sophisticated digital economy. Additionally, earlier this year, the company unveiled major upcoming projects, including the launch of the Khedmah Delivery app – designed to simplify the food ordering and delivery experience.

This recognition reaffirms Khedmah's role in spearheading the electronic payment sector in the country, by providing unparalleled digital solutions that contribute to the country's digital transformation. Khedmah's progressive vision and dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence have been instrumental in shaping the future of digital payments.

It is worth noting that Oman Investments and Finance Company OIFC (Khedmah) has been the leading company in the Sultanate in the field of billing and collection for four decades. Khedmah offers a central point for customers to pay all their public service bills through its network of 61 branches, covering various governorates and regions in the Sultanate, in addition to kiosks strategically located across the country. Additionally, its electronic platforms such as the Khedmah mobile application, website and the pioneering E-wallet, Khedmah Pay, have revolutionized digital payments, further enhancing convenience and accessibility for all.