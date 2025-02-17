Cairo – Khamis Foundation for Development honored the top 100 students from Egypt’s high school and Al-Azhar, as part of its “Top 100 Scholars Program.” This marks the program’s twenty-first consecutive year, with the ceremony taking place at the International Higher Institute for Mass Media Theater at El Shorouk Academy.

The event took place in the presence of H.E. Dr. Ayman Ashour, Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; H.E. Dr. Hala El-Said, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Economic Affairs; and Ms. Jacqueline Mamdouh, representing the Minister of Social Solidarity. Also present were key representatives of the foundation, including industry leaders Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Ms. Farida Khamis. alongside group executives, honored students, and their families.

While congratulating the outstanding students, the minister emphasized that Egypt places great hopes on them, expecting significant contributions from each student in the upcoming stages, noting that they represent the future of the nation and its aspiring leaders. He added that Egypt is committed to building a brighter future for its youth by prioritizing quality education and scientific research. Pointing to that the state is giving great attention to the development of these two fields, firmly believing that they are the cornerstones for achieving progress and development.

In the same context, Ms. Yasmine Khamis, Chair of the Khamis Foundation for Development and Chair of Oriental Weavers Carpets, expressed her immense pride in the students’ achievements. Ms. Khamis stated,” We are always delighted to contribute to the development of Egypt’s educational landscape, which has spanned over two decades as part of the group’s community role. This initiative, launched by our late father 21 years ago, continues to thrive. To this day, 2,000 students have been honored through the foundation, and we remain committed to supporting their future success.”

Ms. Farida Khamis, Chair of The British University in Egypt and El Shorouk Academy, and Chair of Orientals Group, also shared her gratitude, saying, “Today, we extend our heartfelt appreciation to the parents who have been the backbone of their children’s success, enduring hardships to nurture a promising and talented generation. We believe that education is the foundation for building a strong and prosperous society, and that is why we are committed every year to honoring our top achievers, recognizing their efforts and motivating them to continue on the path to success. This initiative is at the heart of Khamis Foundation’s mission to enhance education and encourage excellence, stemming from our deep belief in empowering young generations to build a brighter future.”

The event also included an inspiring speech by Mr. Ahmed Khalifa, Deputy of the State Council, addressing the audience and the youth in attendance. Mr. Khalifa is a living example of the promising future awaiting the students and what it requires in terms of effort and dedication. He was one of the first honorees in the "Top 100 Scholars Program" in 2003/2004 and has since become one of the leading figures in the state, a source of pride for Egypt.

It is worth mentioning that Khamis Foundation for Development was established in 1998 by the late Egyptian industrial pioneer Mohamed Farid Khamis, with the aim of serving Egyptians in the fields of health, education, and supporting people with disabilities. Its activities include the Mohamed Farid Khamis Hospital, which serves the 10th of Ramadan and Sharqia Governorate, and the "Top 100 Scholars Program."

About the Oriental Weavers Group:

The Oriental Weavers Group was founded in 1979 by industrialist and entrepreneur Mohammed Farid Khamis. Listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange (EGX) since 1997, the Group has emerged from a single loom operation to the largest producer of machine-woven carpets in the world. Building on Egypt’s deep-rooted textile heritage, dating back to c.5000 BC, today, the Oriental Weavers Group is the global leader in tufted and jet-printed rugs and carpets.

Based in Cairo, the Group has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Egypt and distributes its products in more than 118 countries worldwide. Dedicated to innovative processes, inspired by the latest trends, and crafted to be accessible, the Oriental Weavers Group produces with a passion for value and happiness.