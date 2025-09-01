Abu Dhabi-UAE – Khalifa University of Science and Technology and HENSOLDT France, subsidiary of global leader in sensor solutions for security applications HENSOLDT, today announced the signing of a research agreement to launch a collaborative project titled ‘Next-Generation Cryptographic Security: Safeguarding Against Machine Learning and Emerging Threats’.

The agreement was signed by Professor Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research, Khalifa University and Philippe Guibourg, President, HENSOLDT France, in the presence of officials from both partners at the Khalifa University Main Campus. The research partnership will focus on three key topics related to cryptographic security and efficiency in cybersecurity strategies.



Professor Ahmed Al Durra, Associate Provost for Research, Khalifa University, said: “Collaborating with HENSOLDT reflects Khalifa University’s commitment to delivering impactful research in areas of strategic importance to the UAE and the world. In the face of a rapidly evolving digital world, our leading academic expertise will help advance the resilience of critical systems and create new opportunities for postgraduate researchers to engage in high-level cybersecurity work. Our combined expertise in cryptography, AI, and error-correcting codes will guide the research toward both academic and applied outcomes, with potential for future commercialization and deployment.”

Philippe Guibourg , HENSOLDT France, said: “Through its skills in communication, IFF and embedded cybersecurity, HENSOLDT France is proud to contribute its recognized expertise to this research agreement, which is part of the HENSOLDT Group's strategy to become a leading player in the field of Software Defined Defence. Khalifa University brings to this partnership its reputation for cutting-edge research, particularly in the fields of advanced technologies, cybersecurity and data science. This agreement demonstrates the commitment t o scientific collaboration between HENSOLDT and the United Arab Emirates to provide security solutions for the future in an increasingly complex digital world. Next generation cryptographic security safeguarding against machine learning and emerging threats is a highly specialized and pioneering field where interdisciplinary collaboration between academic excellence and industrial expertise is not only desirable but necessary. ”

The research team includes Assistant Professors Dr. Yousuf Al Salami, and Dr. Majid Khonji from Khalifa University’s Department of Computer Science, and Dr. Cédric Tavernier, expert in cryptography from HENSOLDT France, as well a Postdoctoral Fellow, a PhD student, and an undergraduate intern.

The initiative aims to provide both theoretical insights and practical tools to enhance the security and efficiency of cryptographic protocols. Advanced methods such as code-based masking, fault injection resistance, and trace analysis using platforms like ChipWhisperer-Husky will be employed to test and strengthen critical security infrastructure.

Specifically, the project will cover three areas such as ‘Machine learning and Neural network, the new adversary of cryptography implementers’, ‘Protecting Dilithium against both SCA and FIA’ aimed at ensuring security against physical data leaks, and ‘Efficient implementation of countermeasures on lightweight cryptography’ with the aim of increasing security without slowing down performance.

