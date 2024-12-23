Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced a grand promotional campaign for “Al Waffer” Account Holders for the month of December, granting them the opportunity to win instant cash prizes worth up to BD 1,000 through the bank’s branches and special platforms in Souq Al Baraha – Diyar Al Muharraq and Al Liwan Mall – Hamala area, from 22nd to 30th December 2024. This initiative is the first of its kind launched by a bank in the Kingdom of Bahrain, with 6 promotional platforms simultaneously launched across the Kingdom.

The promotional campaign provides clients with more opportunities to invest in the “Al Waffer” Account during the month of December, which includes five Grand Prizes with a total value exceeding 2 million US Dollars, in addition to instant cash prizes on all promotional platforms with a value of up to BD 1,000.

This campaign seeks to promote a culture of saving among clients, reflecting the bank's commitment to providing a stimulating banking environment for depositors, with a significant impact on their financial stability and ambitions. By organising promotional events, Khaleeji aims to highlight the importance of the “Al Waffer” Account as a distinguished financial tool that helps clients achieve their ambitions in accordance with the provisions of Islamic Shari’a.

In this context, Ms. Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, expressed her delight at launching this initiative, stressing that this campaign offers great potential for positive client interaction while strengthening their partnership with the bank. At the same time, she noted Khaleeji’s keenness to always remain close to its clients, which is clearly reflected in this campaign through the launch of 6 promotional platforms in different regions in the Kingdom.

She added: “We invite everyone to participate in the “Al Waffer” Account Grand Promotion campaign for the month of December, by depositing into the “Al Waffer” Account for a chance to win instant cash prizes ranging from BD 50 to BD 1,000. Clients will also have greater chances to win in this year’s grand prize raffles. It is worth noting that the December Grand Prizes consist of 5 prizes, including a prize worth one million US Dollars for one winner, and 4 prizes worth 250 thousand US Dollars. We look forward to welcoming you at our branches located in Bahrain Financial Harbour, Sanad, Wadi Al Sail Mall, and Lulu Hidd Mall, in addition to our platforms in Souq Al Baraha and Al Liwan Mall from 22nd to 30th December.”

Khaleeji is a leading Islamic Bank that strives to achieve clients’ ambitions through an Islamic Banking model that offers a comprehensive range of high quality Shari’a-complaint banking services and investment opportunities to individuals and companies.

For more information, please contact the Khaleeji Bank Call Centre on 17540054 or visit the Khaleeji Bank website www.khaleeji.bank and follow the bank's accounts on social media to view the latest news and offers: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, X. Terms and conditions apply.