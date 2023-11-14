Riyadh: Kaspersky, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated Black Hat 2023 conference. Black Hat has long been a platform where industry pioneers come together to discuss the latest developments in cybersecurity.

Kaspersky will take center stage to showcase its newly launched Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution, which allows organizations in the Kingdom to leverage Kaspersky's experts while saving IT security teams’ resources for threat analysis, investigation, and response. The service was made possible through the public cloud service provided by Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC Alibaba Cloud) which allows Kaspersky’s customers to comply with data sovereignty and privacy guidelines.

Kaspersky will also showcase its Threat Intelligence service which has become an essential tool for organizations to safeguard their assets comprehensively. Kaspersky researchers actively engage in monitoring and tracking 16 Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and the surrounding region. These APT groups strategically select their primary victims, focusing on various sectors such as government entities, financial institutions, and manufacturing companies. This service enables organizations access to evidence-based knowledge, context, and actionable recommendations regarding cyber threats targeting their organization.

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager of Kaspersky in KSA & Bahrain, expressed his excitement about the company's participation in Black Hat 2023: " Black Hat provides us with the perfect platform to discuss the vital cybersecurity issues and showcase our advanced cybersecurity solutions. With 16 years of experience in KSA, Kaspersky has consistently grown its business, achieving over 30% growth in the first three quarters of this year. We will continue working closely with governments and organizations to ensure they are protected throughout their digital transformation journey."

Black Hat 2023 is set to be an exceptional event, with Kaspersky at the forefront of the cybersecurity conversation. We invite attendees to visit our booth to learn more about our MDR solution and discover how Kaspersky is dedicated to keeping organizations safe in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

