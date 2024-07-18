Hanadi Al Yafei: "Kanaf" embodies the values of cooperation and partnership to achieve child safety and build community trust

Sharjah: The Higher Committee of Kanaf Centre in Sharjah, the first of its kind in the UAE and the region, held a meeting to discuss the strategies and programmes the centre has adopted since its inception. The committee evaluated the practices of experts and specialists and the outcomes achieved in the efforts to provide support, treatment, and assistance to children who are victims of physical and sexual abuse. This evaluation aimed to develop future plans and programmes to ensure the centre's mission is fulfilled to the fullest.

The meeting, held at the Kanaf Centre, saw the participation of Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Child Safety Department (CSD) and Head of Kanaf's Higher Committee; and Ameena Al Refaei, Director of Kanaf Centre; and with the attendance of Dr. Mohamed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Federal Court of First Instance; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Head of Sharjah Public Prosecution; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police; Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Head of the Sharjah Social Services Department; HE Sheikha Modhi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Family Development Department and Branches ; Dr. Safia Al Khaja, Director of Al Qassimi Women's and Children's Hospital; Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; and Dr. Fatima Mohammed Al Khumairi, Head of the Forensic Medicine Department at the Ministry of Justice and Hessa Al Kaabi, Head of the Child Protection Unit at Emirates Schools Establishment.

During the meeting, the committee reviewed reports on the cases received by Kanaf from March to June. These reports included diagnosis of abuses, their causes, and the surrounding circumstances, as well as their impact on children and their families from both health and psychological perspectives. This review aimed to provide a clear understanding to develop educational and awareness programmes and build the necessary community partnerships to establish the principle of child safety and reduce factors that may lead to abuse.

The Higher Committee also examined the progress of the Kanaf Centre's Executive Committee, discussing the implementation of tasks and the coordination and communication mechanisms between the centre's various departments and between the centre and its partners. The committee assessed the performance of the centre's specialised staff, ensuring their practices align with the principle of privacy and considering the conditions of the victims and their families, as this principle plays a significant role in strengthening trust between the centre and the public.

Regarding the Higher Committee meeting, Hanadi Al Yafei emphasised that Kanaf Centre has added significant value to the emirate's institutions, which address all community needs, primarily ensuring the physical and psychological safety of children and future generations. She noted that the centre realises the emirate's vision of building a healthy, productive generation who are loyal to their country and society.

Al Yafei said: "Through our work in recent months, Kanaf has embodied the values of cooperation and partnership among various entities, each fulfilling its duty towards children's issues with professionalism, dedication, and responsibility. This cooperation reflects Kanaf's identity and our vision for its status as a home for the child, a support for the family, and a fortress for the community. We will continue our journey to develop and enhance its performance to meet our aspirations for a future where our children feel safe, nurtured, and cared for."

Ameena Al Refaei, Director of Kanaf Centre, stated that the centre's work strategy has always been based on three main pillars: ensuring privacy, prompt response, and providing various comforts for children during their stay at the centre. She pointed out that the centre's team measures its performance by tracking the condition of the children from the moment they enter until they leave. They adhere to high standards in handling cases at every stage, starting with the terms used, to the medical and psychological procedures, noting that these standards apply not only to dealing with children but also with their families and guardians.