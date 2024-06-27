Dubai, UAE, June 27th - Kagool has won the UAE 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for its Generative AI work with the UAE Federal Government. The company was honoured among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and implementing customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



"The Awards serve as a testament to our team's dedication and experience in the UAE and globally. We are committed to driving and nurturing innovation and are proud to be recognised as leaders in building solutions based on Generative AI-our impact in both commercial and public sectors results from our capabilities and growth plans. Since our establishment in 2022, we have focused on assembling a highly skilled technical team in the region and working closely with Microsoft on innovative solutions across industries. We are proud of our achievements and look forward to further collaboration with Microsoft." Mo Fayez, Managing Director.



The award recognises Kagool's efforts to drive innovative solutions in the fields of cognitive services and Generative AI. Kagool has been supporting both commercial and public sectors in the UAE, helping them accelerate their adoption of solutions based on Azure Open AI.



The collaboration between Microsoft, the UAE Federal Government, and Kagool resulted in the creation of an advanced platform to support the Federal Government and ministries in adopting Gen AI in secure, data-sovereign environments. This collaboration demonstrated Kagool's capabilities in driving impact with large-scale initiatives. In partnership with Microsoft and TDRA, Kagool created a platform that utilises Azure disconnected containers to enable secure on-premises AI based on Microsoft cognitive services.



The platform has been empowered with Azure Open AI to comply with UAE data security and sovereignty regulations and has been integrated with Azure Open AI PTUs hosted within the UAE. This now allows all federal government entities to adopt the latest GEN AI models and Cognitive services, accelerating the transformation of the UAE Government towards adopting and utilising more AI in government services.



"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries. Kagool was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in the United Arab Emirates.



The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement. (Will be updated on 26th)



The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2024POTYAWinnersFinalists (Will be updated on the 26th)



About Kagool

Kagool is a global leader in data analytics, generative AI, and enterprise solutions. The company focuses on building innovative solutions through partnerships with Microsoft, SAP, and Databricks. Kagool clearly understands the business consultancy required for enterprise solution deployments, such as SAP Success Factors, SAP EWM, and ERP solutions. The team possesses subject matter experts in various fields and strong technical capabilities, enabling them to understand data challenges from ingestion to curation and modelling. Kagool focuses on creating tailored solutions to help businesses transform their data into intelligent data platforms, empowering organisations with secure generative AI solutions based on Microsoft Azure Open AI.



In addition to professional consultancy services, Kagool has developed its own accelerators to expedite the transformation process. Velocity, a tool designed with Microsoft's support, aids in near real-time data ingestion. Glass provides end-to-end multi-cloud data observability, while Pulse ensures data quality. Kagool's generative AI accelerators support employee and customer digital experiences.



Kagool Global operates in the UK and the USA, with its global headquarters in Birmingham. The company also has a presence in Singapore, Mexico, India, and the UAE, allowing it to have a diversified team with expertise in various technologies, solutions, and industries. In 2022, Kagool expanded into the CEMA (Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa) region, with its regional headquarters in the UAE. This expansion supports the company's growth plans and allows it to meet the increasing demand in the CEMA region.