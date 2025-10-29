Riyadh - The King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), the manager of Riyadh’s premier business and lifestyle destination, has signed a Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) with Hilton to operate a 450-key hotel in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). The agreement, which was signed at the 9th edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, marks a major milestone in the execution of KAFD DMC’s hospitality strategy to attract iconic brands to the district and bolster KAFD’s position as a leading destination for business and leisure travel.

Saad Abdulaziz Alkroud, Chairman of the Board at KAFD DMC said: “We are excited to partner with Hilton to enhance KAFD’s hospitality offering and firmly establish the district as a major destination for both business and leisure travelers. KAFD’s growing hospitality offering demonstrates our commitment to enabling Vision 2030 by developing world-class infrastructure to drive the growth of tourism in the Kingdom.”

John Pagano, Managing Director of KAFD DMC, said: “This agreement with Hilton is a key step in expanding KAFD’s hospitality offering, supporting the district’s role as a hub for business, investment, and international conferences. The hotel will complement KAFD’s integrated ecosystem of offices, residences, retail, and event venues, providing seamless convenience for visitors and residents. With Hilton joining KAFD, we are advancing the district’s long-term strategy to create a connected, dynamic environment where business and lifestyle converge.”

Bringing Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand to Riyadh’s business district, Hilton Riyadh King Abdullah Financial District will be strategically located next to KAFD’s conference centre, offering direct access to the district’s business and cultural ecosystem through a network of climate-controlled skywalks. It will also connect to the upcoming monorail system, linking directly to the Riyadh Metro and providing guests with seamless access to the wider city. King Khalid International Airport is just 25 minutes away.

Chris Nassetta, President & CEO, Hilton, said: “Hilton Riyadh King Abdullah Financial District represents an exciting step for Hilton in Saudi Arabia. Our growth in the Kingdom has accelerated significantly in recent years, and with over 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline, we remain confident in the country’s inspiring future. We are thrilled to be working alongside KAFD DMC to bring our signature Hilton hospitality to the heart of Riyadh’s financial centre and create unforgettable stays for all our guests.”

The hotel will feature 450 modern and comfortable guest rooms and suites – blending Hilton’s renowned service with a distinctly local experience. Guests will enjoy a wide array of dining options, including a stylish lobby café, an all-day dining and speciality restaurants, and a poolside terrace. Additional amenities include a fully equipped fitness centre and health club.

Designed to cater to large corporate events and social gatherings, the hotel will offer 900 square meters of meeting and event space, including boardrooms and an executive lounge. The hotel expands KAFD’s hospitality offering with a distinguished selection of brands catering to Riyadh’s discerning business, leisure, and conference travelers.

KAFD continues to strengthen its role as Riyadh’s premier business and lifestyle district, bringing together offices, residences, retail, and event venues within a fully integrated environment. With more than 140 office tenants, 19 regional headquarters, and vibrant residential communities, the district benefits from an expanding portfolio of luxury hotels, dining, and lifestyle options, reinforcing its position as a central destination for business, investment, and contemporary urban living in the capital.

Hilton operates 21 hotels across the Kingdom with another 83 in the pipeline. This latest signing reinforces the global hospitality company’s long-term commitment to supporting Vision 2030 by expanding its footprint and delivering world-class hospitality throughout Saudi Arabia.

About KAFD

Situated in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, KAFD is an iconic destination that merges the worlds of business and lifestyle in a digitally integrated and sustainable ecosystem, transforming the way contemporary communities live, work, and play. The destination is owned and managed by King Abdullah Financial District Development and Management Company (KAFD DMC), which was established in 2018 and is a PIF Company.

With a vision to build a dynamic city of tomorrow, the Kingdom’s first vertical city solution, spanning 1.6 million square meters with 95 buildings designed by 25 world-leading architectural firms, has not only shaped the skyline of Riyadh but also transformed the city's economic landscape and redefined the essence of urban living. It is the world’s largest LEED platinum-certified business and lifestyle district, epitomizing Saudi Arabia’s vision for economic diversification, quality of life, and sustainable development.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 25 world-class brands comprising 9,000 properties and over 1.3 million rooms, in 141 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 235 million Hilton Honors members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.