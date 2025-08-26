Sharjah, UAE: Jumeirah International Nurseries (JINS), part of Fortes Education, proudly inaugurated its flagship preschool in Al Mamsha, Sharjah, in the presence of distinguished dignitaries and partners.

His Excellency Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), officially unveiled the new campus alongside Mrs. Mankani, Founder of Fortes Education, Sanjay Mankani Managing Director of Fortes Education, Katrina Mankani Managing Director of JINS and Samina Khanyari, the General Manager of JINS. The ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling ceremony was also attended by senior representatives from Alef, SPEA, and members of the media.

Following the inauguration, His Excellency was given a guided tour of the purpose-built Reggio Emilia-inspired learning environments, before addressing guests and affirming the Emirate’s commitment to providing world-class early childhood education.

Speaking at the ceremony, Katrina Mankani, Managing Director of Jumeirah International Nurseries, said, “At JINS, we believe the early years are filled with wonder – a time when imagination, joy, and human connection shape the foundation of a thriving future. We are honoured to bring our rich legacy of British Early Years education and Positive Education philosophy to the families of Sharjah.”

A First for Sharjah

JINS Al Mamsha marks the 10th branch of JINS across the UAE and the preschool’s first campus in Sharjah. Designed by JINS master educators in collaboration with world-renowned architects, the preschool offers children aged 45 days to 4 years (FS1) a truly holistic and nurturing start to their learning journey.

Located in Al Mamsha, the Emirate’s first fully walkable community developed by Alef Group, the new campus blends cutting-edge early years pedagogy with thoughtfully designed environments to inspire curiosity, independence, and creativity.

Key Features of JINS Al Mamsha

Reggio Emilia-Inspired Learning Spaces – Classrooms designed to nurture inquiry-based, experiential learning with natural light, open-ended resources, and child-centred layouts.

– Classrooms designed to nurture inquiry-based, experiential learning with natural light, open-ended resources, and child-centred layouts. Dedicated Baby & Toddler Hubs – Purpose-built areas for infants as young as 45 days, offering safe, warm, and stimulating environments tailored to early development milestones.

– Purpose-built areas for infants as young as 45 days, offering safe, warm, and stimulating environments tailored to early development milestones. Holistic Curriculum – A unique blend of the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Positive Education, and JINS’ 40-year legacy of early childhood expertise.

– A unique blend of the British Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Positive Education, and JINS’ 40-year legacy of early childhood expertise. Outdoor Exploration Zones – Natural gardens, sensory play spaces, and adventure areas to promote curiosity, movement, and a love for the environment.

– Natural gardens, sensory play spaces, and adventure areas to promote curiosity, movement, and a love for the environment. Parent Engagement & Community Spaces – Family cafés, interactive workshops, and community events designed to foster strong parent-school partnerships.

About Jumeirah International Nurseries

For over four decades, Jumeirah International Nurseries has been a trusted name in British Early Years education in the UAE. With ten branches across Dubai and now Sharjah, JINS is renowned for its world-class learning environments, highly qualified educators, and holistic approach that nurtures the intellectual, emotional, and social development of every child. The nursery group proudly holds dual ISO accreditations, underscoring its commitment to the highest international standards of quality, safety, and excellence in Early Childhood Education.

