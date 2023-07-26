UAE: Juma Al Majid Est., the exclusive distributor of Hyundai and Genesis in the UAE, powers into the spotlight with an unprecedented surge of 37% growth in the first half of 2023. The UAE market has witnessed sustained innovation from Hyundai and Genesis, as their cutting-edge technology and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction continue to captivate attention. This remarkable achievement reinforces Juma Al Majid Est.'s position as a trailblazer in the industry and solidifies the trust of UAE consumers in the iconic brands.

Compared to the same period in 2022, Hyundai and Genesis passenger vehicles experienced a collective H1 growth of 37%, out of which there was a 16% increase in fleet business. This growth was primarily driven by Hyundai's standout performance, which saw a 37% increase in passenger vehicles and a staggering 135% rise in commercial vehicles.

Hyundai’s growth was predominantly fueled by its top three selling models: Creta, Tucson, and the eco-friendly Sonata Hybrid ( Accent ). Genesis also had significant progress with a growth rate of 20%, mainly attributed to the popular models GV70, GV80, and G80, known for their luxurious designs, superior performance, and innovative features.

Suliman Al Zaben, Director of Hyundai and Genesis UAE, stated: “The first half of 2023 has been a notable period where we continued our mission of prioritizing customer happiness and comfort. We centred our services and offered them around their needs, leading to remarkable growth across both brands. We are extremely proud of our progress and owe our success to our loyal customers, who help us maintain an exceptional market presence. We look forward to introducing more offerings in 2023 to exceed customer expectations and build upon our success.”

The extraordinary achievements witnessed in the first half of 2023 stand as a testament to the loyal customer base and the exceptional quality of Hyundai and Genesis vehicles. As Juma Al Majid Est. looks towards the future, there is great anticipation to exceed expectations, introduce groundbreaking offerings, and reinforce their prominent standing as a leading distributor in the UAE market. Juma Al Majid Est. showrooms can be found across the country.

About Juma Al Majid Establishment

Established in 1964 by HE Juma Al Majid a visionary Emirati businessman, Juma Al Majid Establishment has evolved to be one of the most reputable and acknowledged organizations in the UAE.

Juma Al Majid Establishment’s expansions in opening new showrooms at prime locations reflects Hyundai’s global strategy to provide convenience and quality service to its customers. Hyundai offers a wide range of passenger cars, covering the spectrum of Sedans, SUVs, 4X4, and its luxury brand, Genesis. Its commercial division also features light and heavy vehicles available through dedicated showrooms and supported by professional sales and marketing teams across the UAE.

The organization is the exclusive distributor of Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as a number of high-profile international brands in the office equipment, home appliances and watches sectors.

Juma Al Majid establishment boasts a wide range of showrooms, workshops and service centers across the UAE. Its partnership and journey with Hyundai Motor Company is nothing short of remarkable.

For more than three decades Juma Al Majid establishment has been promoting, selling and distributing Hyundai vehicles in the UAE through its nationwide network of showrooms and service centers.

With Juma Al Majid Establishment’s unrivalled reputation for integrity, customer satisfaction and reliability and with it’s efforts over the years in promoting, positioning the Hyundai brand in the UAE, as well as nationwide network of showrooms and service centers, Hyundai vehicles have now become one of the top brands favoured by customers in the UAE, earning Juma Al Majid Establishment the title of 2011 Regional Best Distributor and 2014 Best Customer Satisfaction award from Hyundai Motor Company.