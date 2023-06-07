Dubai, UAE: UAE-based Black Coral Consulting announces a series of remarkable achievements and recognitions that have further solidified its position as a leading revenue optimisation consultancy providing innovative solutions to the ultra-luxury hospitality sector including destination resorts, theme parks & attractions, spas and restaurants.

Under the leadership of Judith Cartwright, Black Coral Consulting has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Best Luxury Hotel Consultancy in the UAE" by MEA Markets. This award programme aims to reward a vastly diverse range of hardworking businesses from across the United Arab Emirates, who are demonstrating innovation and excellence.

Judith was also recently appointed Chair of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) Middle East Revenue Advisory Board which demonstrates her industry-leading insights and influence within the Middle East hospitality landscape. In this position she will drive HSMAI's initiatives forward and shape revenue strategies for the region, benefitting hoteliers, industry professionals, and consumers alike.

Further adding to the list of accolades, she was recently accepted as an associate member of the International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), a group that is regarded as the world's top source of hospitality knowledge and advice. ISHC fosters an environment for professional growth and idea exchange while promoting credibility and integrity in the industry.

Named as one of the Asia’s 100 Women Power Leaders 2023 from UAE, Judith believes passionately that with the right education, training and focus on unrealised growth opportunities, revenue management should be an indispensable tool for any executive team in the hospitality sector. She has led highly productive teams that have optimised revenue and developed best-in-class distribution platforms while successfully working within an organisation to become a valued strategic advisor on commercial operations.

"We are thrilled and humbled by the recognition and opportunities that have come our way," says Judith Cartwright, Founder and Managing Director of Black Coral Consulting. "These achievements reflect the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who continually strive to deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are grateful for the trust our clients place in us and remain committed to driving innovation and success in the luxury hotel industry."

With its innovative strategies and industry expertise, Black Coral Consulting aims to redefine revenue management practices and drive exceptional financial performance for its clients. The consultancy covers all aspects of total revenue optimisation for owners, asset managers and operators from Rooms to F&B venues to Spas to Attractions to Retail to Casinos.

Judith has more than twenty years’ experience in the hospitality industry achieving unprecedented results by taking an innovative and disruptive approach to traditional revenue management and shares her knowledge as a moderator and panellist at investment, F&B and hospitality conferences, such as the Gulf & Indian Ocean Hotel Investors’ Summit (GIOHIS), Future Hospitality Summit (FHS), International Society of Hospitality Consultants (ISHC), Hospitality Financial and Technology Professionals (HITEC), Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) ROCME.

Clients of Black Coral Consulting include Coolinc, SA, Luxury Escapes Australia, Deyaar, Dubai, Azmont, Montenegro, SAS, My Digital Office, Global Hotel Alliance, JA Resorts & Hotels, Sani I Ikos Resorts.

About Black Coral Consulting

Black Coral Consulting, led by experienced commercial leader, Judith Cartwright, provides revenue optimisation consultancy services to the hospitality industry. The UAE-headquartered consultancy works in partnership with clients across ultra-luxury hotel groups, destination resorts, food and beverage outlets, spas and attractions to leverage their profit potential across all income streams. Services provided include asset management with a commercial lens, feasibility studies, developing innovative commercial strategies, audit and gap analysis, systems and platforms reviews, advice on pricing, budgeting and inventory optimisation, crisis management, creating bespoke standard operating procedures, commercial team training and education and more. Black Coral Consulting has a proven track record of success, based on Judith’s two decades of expertise in leading commercial roles for renowned hospitality companies.

About Judith Cartwright

With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Judith has worked with top hospitality owners, asset managers and management companies as a revenue management expert, achieving unprecedented results taking an innovative and disruptive approach.

Her award-winning consultancy has served a roster of impressive clients, including Four Seasons, Sani / Ikos Group and Global Hotel Alliance, revolutionizing their approach to revenue management, and increasing profits.

Prior to consultancy, Judith was the Global Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution at Kerzner, responsible for resorts, hotels, F&B outlets, spas, and attractions, where she developed commercial strategies across all income streams yielding double-digit growth.

Judith's track record shows a focus on maximizing profitability and realizing potential across all income streams. Her expertise has made her a trusted strategic advisor to clients, and a leader in revenue optimization and distribution platform development.

Since launching Black Coral Consulting, she has won numerous awards and become an Associate Member of ISHC, the leading source of global hospitality expertise.

Judith is also the Chair of the Revenue Optimisation Advisory Board for HSMAI ME.

As a sought-after speaker, Judith regularly participates in panels and conferences. Through her wealth of experience, she is committed to helping clients succeed in these unprecedented times.