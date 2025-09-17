In line with His Majesty’s directives aimed at advancing digital transformation and facilitating the disbursement of financial entitlements to the beneficiaries of the Royal Scholarship, the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army signed today, Tuesday, 16 September 2025, a cooperation agreement with Petra Mobile Payment Services (Orange Money), owned by Orange Jordan.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Jordanian Armed Forces by the Director of the Financial Department, Brig. Gen Hamzeh AlKasassbeh, and on behalf of Orange Jordan the CEO and the Chairman of Orange Money Eng. Philippe Mansour.

The partnership is designed to enable students to receive their financial entitlements electronically and securely through their Orange Money wallets, enhancing service efficiency, saving time and effort, and promoting financial inclusion.

Brig. Gen Hamzeh AlKasassbeh emphasized that the agreement represents a significant step in the Armed Forces’ ongoing efforts to modernize and streamline financial procedures for the Royal Scholarship students. He highlighted that the collaboration with Orange Money reflects an effective public-private partnership, providing innovative financial services that support students and ease their burdens.

For his part, the CEO of Orange Jordan and the Chairman of Orange Money, Eng. Philippe Mansour, expressed pride in this partnership, highlighting it as a living example of leveraging technology for the benefit of youth. He emphasized that it goes beyond being a simple digital financial transfer, offering practical solutions that enable students to manage their finances with ease and access modern services, contributing to a more inclusive and sustainable society.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

