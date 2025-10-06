Amman: Jordan Capital and Investment Fund (JCIF) announced the completion of its acquisition of a 27% stake in National Health Insurance Administration Co. PSC (NatHealth) - a strategic investment aimed at driving growth, generating jobs and fostering Jordan’s economic potential.

Since its inception, NatHealth - a leading third-party administrator (TPA) in Jordan and the region with more than 27 years of experience in the Jordanian medical insurance market - has revolutionized claims management. This was achieved through its proprietary technology, a dedicated team of specialists and a network of over 10,000 healthcare providers (HCPs) spanning various fields, including hospitals, medical centers and individual practitioners, offering cutting-edge solutions to ensure a seamless patient journey. NatHealth currently serves more than 65 insurance companies and self-insured funds across multiple sectors, with a total active subscriber base of over 400,000 in Jordan, Palestine and Iraq.

During the signing ceremony marking the launch of the new partnership, JCIF Chairman, Hani Qadi, commented, “We are committed to supporting exceptional Jordanian businesses and entrepreneurs and investing in pioneering companies like NatHealth. This investment demonstrates strong potential for growth and expansion, while advancing state-of-the-art proprietary technology in Jordan. Our investment will provide NatHealth with the resources needed to further scale its operations in Jordan and the region and continue its trajectory of success.”

In turn, NatHealth Chairman, Karim Kawar, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome JCIF as a strategic shareholder in our company. This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our proprietary AI models, which are specifically trained to detect anomalies and patterns indicative of fraudulent claims, thereby safeguarding our clients. We look forward to building a meaningful partnership based on mutual trust, collaboration and a shared vision. JCIF brings institutional credibility, strategic insight and a proven track record that will be invaluable as we pursue our ambitious growth plans.”

NatHealth CEO, Ahmad Tijani, added, “Our company has strategically focused its resources on developing proven technology solutions and expanding our subscriber base through a customer-centric approach. We are now deploying AI driven analytics to provide our partners with predictive insights into healthcare utilization and cost trends. Our growth has been primarily driven by NatHealth’s transition to a fully paperless model, which delivers seamless medical solutions without the need for traditional forms. This showcases our ability to enhance profitability through operational efficiencies and strategic cost management.”

Meanwhile, JCIF CEO, Faris Sharaf, commented, “NatHealth’s business model has proven its scalability, enabling successful expansions into markets like Palestine and Iraq through strategic partnerships. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth into new markets while introducing innovative, value-driven services, all while maintaining Jordan as its operational hub.”0

As the Kingdom’s largest licensed private-sector investment fund with a capital commitment of JOD 275 million (USD 388 million), JCIF invests in pioneering companies with prospects for growth, development and expansion. To date, it has deployed over JOD 111 million (USD 157 million) across sectors including food and agriculture, IT, education and manufacturing. This latest investment reflects JCIF’s mandate to fuel employment, support innovation and advance Jordan’s long-term economic growth.