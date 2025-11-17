(Amman, Jordan) Joramco, the Amman-based aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), has signed an agreement with Emirates, a flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, to continue providing heavy maintenance services for Emirates’ B777 fleet till December 2028.

The contract extension reinforces the strong partnership between both companies and reflects Joramco’s position as a world-class MRO partner.

Commenting on this occasion, Fraser Currie, Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer - DAE Engineering, said, “We take great pride in our enduring relationship with Emirates. This extension is a testament to the competitive MRO offerings we’ve built over the years and to Joramco’s reputation for reliable, timely delivery and maintenance solutions. We look forward to deepening our partnership to support Emirates’ operational excellence.”

ABOUT EMIRATES

Emirates is the world's largest international airline as measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, and one of the most consistently recognised and awarded for service and product excellence at every touchpoint of the travel journey. The airline has received numerous accolades for safety, sustainability, service, food and beverage, hospitality, personalisation, comfort, and connectivity, among others. From its global hub in Dubai, Emirates connects travellers to more than 150 destinations across six continents and operates the world's largest fleets of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, alongside its newly introduced Airbus A350s. The airline's Cabin Crew, representing over 160 nationalities, round off the award-winning, premium experience with attentive, world-class hospitality.

Emirates's unprecedented US $5 billion retrofit programme stands unrivalled in the aviation industry in scale and size, uniquely focused on enhancing the onboard experience for customers and ensuring product consistency across its fleet and global network. Demonstrating a clear commitment to elevating the customer experience, the programme includes the installation of Emirates’ latest-generation Premium Economy cabins, refreshed Business Class seats, and other cabin enhancements that reinforce the airline's position as an industry benchmark for passenger comfort and product innovation.

About Joramco

With more than six decades of experience, Joramco has built a soundtrack record as a leading independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility serving a wide range of customers in the Middle East, Europe, South Asia, Africa, and the CIS countries, offering services on several aircraft models from the Airbus, Boeing, and Embraer fleets.

Strategically located at a free zone area in Queen Alia International Airport in Amman-Jordan, Joramco’s facility includes 6 hangars that can accommodate up to 22 aircraft. Joramco is certified by a number of international regulatory authorities including the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Jordan’s Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC).

