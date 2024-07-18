Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General and CEO of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, received a delegation from the Emirates Inventors Association, led by Engineer Ahmed Majjan, Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors, at the foundation's headquarters in Al Hudaybah. The meeting discussed several topics of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance cooperation between the two institutions, especially in the field of innovation.

Both parties reviewed the projects and programs each is implementing and their responsiveness to community aspirations, particularly those aimed at enhancing the scientific performance of talented and innovative students in the fields of science, technology, and engineering. Engineer Ahmed Kajoor presented the association's programs aimed at promoting the concept of innovation and invention, linking local targets with international activities by exploring learning environments and leveraging available opportunities. The delegation also inspected the activities conducted by Hamdan Foundation as part of the 2024 Summer Program for Giftedness and Innovation and reviewed the significant achievements from local and international participation in innovation competitions.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi expressed his delight at the visit of the Emirates Inventors Association delegation, led by Engineer Ahmed Majjan, noting their significant efforts in enhancing knowledge and developing scientific skills among the target groups, especially students. He emphasized that Hamdan Foundation and the association share a commitment to nurturing and empowering talented, distinguished, and innovative individuals, contributing to the leadership's aspirations and the community's vision of fostering innovative thinking, utilizing creative energies, and maximizing the value of leadership in the field of innovation and invention. He affirmed that the collaboration with the association represents an opportunity to develop and diversify programs to benefit the state's innovation system and praised the association's initiative in exploring available partnership prospects between the two institutions.

Engineer Ahmed Majjan, Chairman of the Emirates Inventors Association, emphasized that discovering and elevating the services provided to inventors and innovators stem from connecting with related institutions, especially leading ones like Hamdan Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, which shares part of its goals with the association in the field of innovation. He stated, "This visit is part of our interest in expanding the association's activities and aligning them with common goals with Hamdan Foundation, which has good capabilities and experience in the field of innovation labs and discovering and nurturing talents. Unifying efforts can accelerate the dissemination of the culture of invention, improve the services provided to innovators, and overcome obstacles in building the invention system in the UAE, pushing joint efforts to qualify a generation of students to keep up with artificial intelligence and advanced technology in line with the leadership's vision of making the UAE a leading center for invention and innovation."

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the activities of Hamdan Foundation and Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation. They expressed great admiration for the achievements and programs presented that support innovation and innovators in the state and praised the foundation's pioneering role in enhancing the innovation environment and providing necessary support to talented individuals and inventors.