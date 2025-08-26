JO Academy, the e-learning platform serving more than 2.2 million students, has achieved an unprecedented milestone in the results of the 2024/2025 General Secondary Education Certificate Examination (Tawjihi). Out of the 35 top achievers in the Kingdom, 31 are students of the platform. This success reflects both the caliber of JO Academy’s teaching staff and the effectiveness of its advanced e-learning solutions, which combine scientifically based content with interactive, engaging methods tailored to students’ needs.

To mark the occasion and reinforce its leadership in the e-learning and educational technology sector, JO Academy hosted a ceremony honoring its outstanding students from various academic streams for their hard work. It also recognized the teachers for their excellence in knowledge delivery, motivation, and support. The event was held under the patronage of former Minister of Education Dr. Ibrahim Badran at the Cultural Palace Theater in Al Hussein Youth City.

The ceremony featured a variety of interactive and entertaining segments, including raffles for university scholarships, the distribution of valuable gifts, and an inspiring keynote speech by guest of honor Sheikh Alaa Jaber. The program concluded with graduating students passing the torch to the next academic year’s students, alongside the launch of the 2025–2026 edition of Eye on the Future, JO Academy’s initiative designed to help students select university majors aligned with their interests and aspirations.

Commenting on the achievement, JO Academy Founder and CEO, Eng. Alaa Jarrar, said, “We are proud of our students’ excellence, which embodies our vision of delivering quality e-learning without restrictions. Our approach integrates advanced educational tools with the creativity of our teachers and the commitment of our students. We congratulate all honorees and extend our heartfelt thanks to the teachers, schools, and parents whose support made this achievement possible.”

He added, “We believe quality education is the most effective investment for building a better future for the individual and the collective. JO Academy will continue its mission of preparing promising talents for progress and development by raising the quality of interactive e-learning, enhancing its outcomes, and maintaining an environment that inspires excellence and creativity.”

Over the past five years, JO Academy has reached more than 2.2 million students across all grades, from primary to high school. The platform offers a comprehensive program for high school students that combines interactive live video lessons across various subjects with easily accessible recorded content. Students can register via the website https://joacademy.com or via Google and Facebook accounts.