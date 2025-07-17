Firm's strategic counsel instrumental in landmark $500M IPO of leading Saudi healthcare provider, demonstrating robust investor appetite

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – JLL, a leading global commercial real estate advisory and investment management company, has successfully delivered comprehensive market due diligence for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Specialized Medical Company (SMC), a prominent Saudi healthcare provider.

SMC recently made its trading debut on the Saudi Exchange, raising an impressive SAR 1.88 billion ($500 million), a significant milestone that underscores the robust and growing institutional investor confidence in the Kingdom's healthcare sector.

JLL's specialized healthcare advisory team crafted the market analysis section of the IPO report, delivering crucial sector expertise and strategic insights that proved instrumental throughout the complex offering process, particularly in articulating the compelling investment thesis of Saudi Arabia's burgeoning healthcare market to a global investor base. The overwhelming demand for SMC's shares, with the institutional tranche oversubscribed by an extraordinary 65 times and generating orders exceeding SAR 121.3 billion ($32.3 billion), is a powerful testament to the maturity and attractiveness of the Saudi capital market and its underlying sectors for global institutional investment.

SMC’s final offer price was set at SAR 25 per share, the top of the announced range, implying a market capitalization of SAR 6.25 billion at listing. This clearly signals trust in the long-term growth trajectory of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, driven by Vision 2030 initiatives and expanding hospital infrastructure and diagnostic networks.

Sandeep Sinha, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Consulting for MEA at JLL, said: “The unprecedented institutional oversubscription in SMC's IPO reinforces the exceptional growth potential and strong investor appetite for high-quality assets within Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector. Our insightful advisory services offered regional and global investors a comprehensive understanding of the Kingdom’s market dynamics and SMC's robust fundamentals. This successful debut is a testament to both SMC's strength and the increasing maturity of Saudi Arabia’s capital market.”

The IPO marks a major milestone for SMC and underscores JLL's proven expertise in providing nuanced, data-driven insights essential for high-stakes capital market transactions. This has bolstered investor confidence in Saudi Arabia's healthcare sector, laying a robust foundation for future growth and investment within the Kingdom.

