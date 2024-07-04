Dubai, UAE – Jio Haptik, a trailblazer in Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) solutions, is revolutionizing the business landscape in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Enterprises across diverse industries in these markets leverage Jio Haptik’s cutting-edge technology to drive unprecedented business transformation and innovation. By harnessing the power of Gen AI, these businesses are enhancing operational efficiency and customer engagement and setting new benchmarks for growth and success. Jio Haptik’s expansion in the UAE and KSA signifies a pivotal shift towards a more intelligent, automated, and future-ready business environment.

With the increasing demand for AI-driven solutions fueled by economic diversification, government initiatives, a tech-savvy population, and the drive for business efficiency and innovation - Jio Haptik’s entry into the Middle Eastern market is timely and strategic. The AI-first company, headquartered in Mumbai, has begun implementing its advanced generative AI products and services for businesses across retail, e-commerce, automotive, healthcare, and financial services, among others.

The company is a strategic partner of Al Futtaim Group, Lals Group, Careem, al Mandoos, and Prime Healthcare. Its cutting-edge offerings help businesses deliver streamlined shopping experiences, boost enhanced customer support, and unlock exponential efficiency and productivity gains.

"Our vision at Jio Haptik goes beyond simply introducing advanced AI solutions," said Aakrit Vaish, CEO and Co-founder at Jio Haptik. "We see a unique opportunity to assist government entities in the Middle East in promoting Gen AI adoption across various sectors in line with the objectives of visionary initiatives such as the Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE National Strategy for AI 2031. This will create a fertile ground for innovation and the development of highly impactful solutions that will help reshape industries.”

A key focus for Jio Haptik is supporting organizations in delivering highly personalized and intelligent customer experiences by integrating Gen AI on WhatsApp. As part of its mission to empower organizations to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, Jio Haptik offers expert Gen AI consultancy services to help enterprises identify the ideal AI solutions to improve business outcomes and ensure seamless integration within existing systems. These services underscore Jio Haptik’s commitment to driving business transformation through innovative AI applications across the Middle East region.

About Jio Haptik

Haptik, acquired by Reliance Industry's Jio Digital Platforms, has over a decade of experience in delivering AI-powered solutions and consultancy to global enterprises. Haptik's clientele includes renowned brands such as Jio, Whirlpool, Dream11, Disney+, BYD by Al Futtaim Group, and Careem.

The company is a recognised leader in the industry, acknowledged by platforms like Gartner, G2, and Opus Research. Haptik's "Tech Startup of the Year" award in the Artificial Intelligence category further solidifies its position as a leader in the field.