Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: JD, the leading global retailer of sports fashion and lifestyle brands, is gearing up to launch in Saudi Arabia with the opening of its retail space at one of Riyadh's most populous shopping destinations: Riyadh Park Mall, on Thursday, September 12, driving continued expansion into new markets.

Known worldwide as the King of Trainers, JD offers some of the world's most innovative and best-in-class shopping experiences. Its first store in Saudi Arabia –a whopping 9,000 sq ft – is by far the largest store in the MENA region and will provide the city of Riyadh access to the latest launches from global brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma, Asics and New Balance.

To commemorate the opening of the brand's first-ever store in KSA, JD will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting, followed by exciting activities through the week. Exclusively for the opening, consumers can expect to be entertained by DJs in-store playing tunes all weekend long, alongside some special appearances from key athletes and entertainers in the region. Gifts with purchase and customisation will also be available for shoppers.

Details of all activations and offerings are mentioned below:

Exclusive first look of the new store for media and influencers, complemented by F&B courtesy xxx and in-store henna station (Thursday)

Special appearance by Saudi-based rapper Lil Eazy feat. DJ Shancoty powered by Nike at 8PM (Thursday)

A walk-in magazine cover photobooth where the first 100 shoppers will receive a limited-edition magazine with their picture on it, powered by Adidas (Friday)

Free tote bag customization upon purchase, followed by a Meet & Greet with Al Hilal's striker Aleksandar Mitrovic between 5-7 PM (timing TBC), powered by Puma (Saturday)

Game Day featuring fun games such as 'Mystery Box' and 'Connect 4' powered by Asics (Sunday)

Exciting JD gifts with purchase for the first 150 customers every day (all weekend)

Celebrating Saudi National Day in collaboration with local artist Rex Chouk to create a special illustration, plus in-store footwear customization powered by New Balance (September 20)

Carl Masterman, GMG President – Sports, said: "Riyadh marks another milestone following the resounding success of our store openings in Bahrain, Cairo and most recently Doha. We are continuously committed to inspiring the young consumer through our focus on sport, music, and fashion. JD's entry into Saudi Arabia heralds an exciting new chapter: combining quality, innovation, and a dedication to providing an outstanding shopping experience. We are eager to transform the athleisure and sports fashion scene in Riyadh and follow suit in other cities of KSA very soon."



Chris Rowan, JD International Franchise Director added: "This is a key milestone in our relationship with GMG. We have seen the incredible pace & scale of growth in the KSA region and are excited to open our biggest store of the partnership so far. Like our JD DNA, Riyadh is fast paced, exciting, and always looking forward, we can't wait to welcome our new KSA consumers into this fantastic store.

Special thanks must go to the team for their relentless hard work and delivery of this incredible innovative retail experience. I would also like to thank our brand partners for their continued support in our global strategic roll out plan. This launch is a pivotal move in our expansion into new markets and continues to propel us forward in the rollout of the 'JD Brand First' global strategy."

Riyadh is projected to be one of the 15 fastest-growing cities by 2033, resulting from a 26% rise in population and the government's ongoing investment in infrastructures according to Savills. Under the terms of the 10-year agreement, GMG will open around 50 stores under the JD fascia by 2028, with a focus on locations in the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

About JD Sports Fashion Plc

Founded in 1981, the JD Group ('JD') is a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. JD provides customers with the latest athleisure fashion through working with established and new brands to deliver products that our customers most want, across both footwear and apparel. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. JD focuses on four strategic pillars: global expansion focused on the JD brand first; leveraging complementary concepts; moving beyond physical retail by creating a lifestyle ecosystem of relevant products and services; and doing the best for its people, partners and communities. JD is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and had 3,313 stores worldwide at March 2 2024.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sport, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across five key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, and GMG Logistics.



Under the ownership and management of the Baker family, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands into its markets. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.