The partnership brings together noon’s quick-commerce infrastructure and Jahez’s food delivery network of over 50,000 restaurants to offer greater choice and faster delivery across Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jahez International Company for Information System Technology (“Jahez”, or the “Group”, 6017 on the Saudi Exchange’s TASI – Main Market), a leading integrated ecosystem of on-demand services in GCC, and noon, one of Middle East’s leading digital ecosystem and one of the Kingdom’s fastest-growing quick-commerce platforms, today announced a strategic partnership uniting two of Saudi Arabia’s most innovative platforms.

Through this seamless integration, Jahez customers in Saudi Arabia will now see a new “noon Minutes” tile, within the Jahez app, giving direct access to noon’s rapid delivery service. As they can shop from a wide range of categories — all fulfilled by noon Minutes through its growing network of dark stores across major Saudi cities.

In parallel, the noon app in Saudi Arabia will feature Jahez for food delivery, allowing millions of customers to order from Jahez’s +50,000 restaurant stores across more than 100 cities. Jahez will manage all delivery and back-end operations.

This partnership allows Jahez Group to expand its quick commerce offering beyond the existing marketplace model in a capital-efficient way. It also strengthens noon’s food delivery portfolio with broader restaurant selection and expanded operations across 100 cities. Together, the companies will reach a larger addressable market, boosting engagement, order frequency and customer loyalty.

For customers, the collaboration unlocks a seamless experience across two leading platforms, bringing greater choice, speed, and convenience, all while Jahez and noon maintain their independent operations and service excellence.

Subscribers of Jahez Prime and noon One will continue to enjoy their existing benefits, including free delivery across both platforms.

Mr. Ghassab Bin Mandeel, CEO of Jahez, commented:

“Our partnership with noon represents a pivotal step in Jahez’s evolution beyond food delivery, reinforcing our vision to enhance our customers' lifestyle and connecting us with an even broader community of users across Saudi Arabia. By combining noon’s extensive quick commerce capabilities with Jahez’s strong food delivery network, we are creating a unified ecosystem that delivers greater value, convenience, and selection to customers.”

Mr. Faraz Kahlid, CEO of noon, added:

"This partnership moves us closer to our mission of serving every customer, every day. We’re proud to partner with Jahez, a much-loved and respected Saudi company that shares our values of speed, quality, and trust. By integrating their food delivery network into the noon app, and bringing noon Minutes to the Jahez platform, we’re building something bigger together - a faster, stronger, and more connected commerce network for the Kingdom”

Availability will roll out in phases - noon Minutes within the Jahez app in November 2025, followed by Jahez within the noon app in December 2025.

About Jahez

Jahez is a Saudi-born, multi-vertical delivery and lifestyle platform connecting users with restaurants, grocery and retail partners through a unified, easy-to-use application. Operating an asset-light model supported by a scaled logistics network and an expanding technology ecosystem, Jahez focuses on customer convenience, sustainable growth and profitability across the Kingdom.

About noon

noon.com was founded with the objective of fostering an ecosystem of regionally based digital companies in order to secure the region's digital landscape's future. noon's mission is to provide customers and companies in the Middle East region with outstanding value and support. On December 12th, 2017, noon launched its consumer platform in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. noon debuted in Egypt in February 2019 and has since evolved to become the largest online shopping destination in the Middle East. Primarily a digital e-commerce platform powered by in-house technological talent, noon has swiftly developed strong native capabilities throughout its marketplace, fulfillment, logistics, and payment systems.