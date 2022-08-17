Muscat: MHD ACERE, the official Jaguar Land Rover dealership in Oman, is pleased to announce the launch of the Jaguar and Land Rover Summer Campaign for Aftersales till the end of August 2022. This exceptional offer includes a complimentary brake and AC check, as well as up to 20% reduction on labour costs.

Glimpse of Jaguar

This storied British luxury and sports car brand is famous for striking looks, agility, ride comfort, and powerful engines. In fact, Jaguar has a recognizable lineup of vehicles that includes the F-PACE, F-PACE SVR, and F-PACE RDYNAMIC that are available in Oman and you always have the chance to take a closer look at them in our showroom in Muscat and Salalah or configure your car at your convenience.

All these vehicles deliver nimble handling. For that reason, if you are a Jaguar rider, explore now the Summer After-sales offer to benefit from, which comprises complimentary brakes check and AC check as well as a discount up to 20% on labour costs.

A glimpse of Land Rover

Land Rover, the British bespoke brand of predominantly four-wheel drive and off-road capable vehicles. Land Rover recently launched its all-new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport that is characterized by the sporty looks and stunning performance, in addition to the seven-seater Land Rover Defender 130 and strong off-road performance. Each model of Land Rover has different trims that guarantee a peerless refinement, practicality, and durability while every variant of the Rover family, whether sport, electric, electric hybrid, or classic, is known for its exterior design, muscular stance, and contemporary materials. It’s worth mentioning that, Land Rover history spans for decades and embraces the most innovative technologies that keeps it a niche in the market.

Nonetheless, Jaguar Land Rover is a unique brand in the global automotive industry. It is a result of peerless designers, unique awareness of clients' future needs, emotionally rich brand equity.

While in Oman, MHD ACERE is proud to be the exclusive dealership for Jaguar Land Rover for decades. The aftersales offer includes all Jaguar Land Rover models and the entire range. For more details and information about the offer and the brand, visit the website https://www.landrover-oman.com. You can also visit the showroom in Azaiba & Salalah for a closer look or contact the customer service through toll-free number at 80062643.

https://www.landrover-oman.com/en/owners-offers?suboffer=land-rover-service-offer#land-rover-aftersales-offer

https://www.jaguar-oman.com/en/owners-offers?campaign=7017U000000LZ0VQAW&suboffer=jaguar-service-offer#jaguar-aftersales-offer

