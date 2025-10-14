Dubai: International Turnkey Systems (ITS) - a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for financial institutions, governments, and enterprises - has unveiled its new corporate identity and showcased its broad portfolio of innovative solutions during GITEX Global 2025, held from October 13 to October 17.

The unveiling of ITS’s refreshed corporate identity and participation at GITEX Global coincides with a significant period for the system integrators market in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, which is experiencing rapid growth fuelled by digital transformation across key sectors. This strategic move reinforces ITS’s presence in the region, strengthening its position as a trusted enabler of digital transformation, delivering solutions that empower financial institutions, government entities, and enterprises to achieve operational excellence, robust security, and enhanced customer experiences.

As per Grand Review Market Report, the market size for system integrators in the UAE and KSA was valued at USD 42.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

Participating under the theme ‘Cloud-Enabled Solutions,’ ITS is showcasing its diverse portfolio across Data Center Services, Core Banking Solutions, Retail Solutions, Managed Services, and Digital Transformation at Hall 4, Stand D50. A highlight of ITS’s GITEX presence is TICH, the company’s Digital Ambassador, designed to interact with visitors, respond to inquiries, and demonstrate the company’s commitment to customer-centric innovation.



Fahad Al Menayes, Acting CEO- COO of ITS: “Our new corporate identity reflects ITS’s strategic vision to expand its global footprint while staying true to our core values of integrity, transparency, and security. By unveiling it at a premier platform like GITEX Global, we are positioning ITS at the heart of the region’s technology ecosystem, reinforcing our commitment to innovation and signalling our readiness to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape in line with our ‘Trust in Change’ philosophy. At ITS, we will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, deliver tailored solutions, and collaborate closely with our clients to enable sustainable growth, operational excellence, and exceptional customer experiences in an increasingly digital world.”

During the event, ITS is also facilitating live demonstrations and direct meetings with its technology experts at its booth to explore solutions for the ever-evolving digital landscape. Key discussion topics include, Digital Islamic Banking Solutions, Retail and Customer Experience and Cloud Data Centre, Cyber Security and AI Services, which enable companies to modernise critical systems securely with measurable ROI, and Government Transformation to support public sector innovation with secure, scalable platforms designed for citizen services.

Headquartered in Kuwait, ITS provides advanced technology solutions for banks, government, and other private sector organizations across a wide array of industries. The company’s award-winning ETHIX Sharia-compliant solution is well known to support the digital transformation of financial institutions to reach operational excellence, accommodate growth and is trusted by leading banks worldwide.

