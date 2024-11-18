Cairo- Egypt: Engineer Ahmed El Zaher, CEO of Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), highlighted Egypt’s rapid growth in the Outsourcing industry and the tech startup ecosystem during a tour by Prime Minister Dr. Mostafa Madbouly at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s booth at Cairo ICT 2024. Also present at the event was Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr. Amr Talaat.

El Zaher outlined ITIDA’s strategic focus on transforming Egypt into a global outsourcing and technology innovation hub, with initiatives aimed at growing the industry, cultivating tech talents and digital skills, and reinforcing Egypt’s competitiveness on the global stage. Egypt’s digital exports have surged to $6.2 billion in 2023, reflecting a substantial 26.5% growth from $4.9 billion in 2022.

ITIDA’s efforts to attract global players to Egypt are yielding remarkable results, as the country’s outsourcing exports alone grew from $2.4 billion to $3.7 billion in the past year. El Zaher attributed this growth to Egypt’s unique value proposition in outsourcing, including a highly skilled, multilingual, and cost-effective workforce positioned to serve global markets across diverse tech disciplines.

“Egypt offers one of the most competitive outsourcing environments globally,” said El Zaher. “Our commitment is to create an ecosystem that not only attracts investment but also fosters innovation and job creation. ITIDA’s focus extends beyond traditional tech roles to include job opportunities across various fields, enhancing Egypt’s position as a prime destination for digital and IT services.”

El Zaher also highlighted ITIDA’s end-to-end support for startups and entrepreneurship in Egypt. The agency’s programs cover every phase of the entrepreneurial journey, from student engagement to spreading entrepreneurial culture, and idea validation to product development and scaling through partnerships with global companies like 500 Global and Plug and Play.

Additionally, ITIDA provides networking opportunities with investors, support at international forums, and simplified regulatory procedures to encourage business establishment and growth, all of which are contributing to Egypt’s global prominence as a startup destination.

Throughout the Cairo ICT exhibition, ITIDA is showcasing a range of cutting-edge initiatives:

On Day 1, the Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC) presented the latest in generative AI and software engineering, illustrating Egypt’s readiness to AI advancements technology.

Day 2 focuses on ITIDA’s strategic programs for ICT growth, including the “Export IT” program, the ITAC initiative for fostering industry-academia collaboration, and the Presidential “Egypt Makes Electronics” (EME) initiative. The EME initiative seeks to establish Egypt as a central player in electronics manufacturing, increase exports, and reduce imports of electronic products.

On Day 3, ITIDA will spotlight its efforts to expand digital signature services, enhancing operational efficiency for businesses and advancing the quality of digital services for citizens and government operations alike.

On Day 4, ITIDA will emphasize its support for startups and entrepreneurs, including the Start IT incubator program and key initiatives from the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC).

Through these efforts, ITIDA continues to strengthen Egypt’s position as a dynamic hub for business services and IT offshore reliable destination, and entrepreneurial success, making the country a top choice for global tech investments and partnerships.