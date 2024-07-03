Amidst fierce competition, ITIDA has chosen Taskedin as one of its latest incubation round. This selection is part of the Technology Incubators program, facilitated by the Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC) under the auspices of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA).

Moaz Eldin El Bakchishi, Co-Founder and CEO of Taskedin, highlighted that the application offers diverse solutions for businesses. Not only is it the first digital workspace in Egypt and the Middle East supporting both Arabic and English languages, but it also features virtual meeting capabilities through Taskedin Meet.

El Bakchishi emphasized that Taskedin provides numerous advantages for companies, serving as a secure digital workspace that integrates administrative restructuring, task creation, delegation, monitoring, effective communication via individual and group chats, as well as audio and visual virtual meetings, alongside performance management and evaluation.

He further noted the application’s flexibility to adapt to various company workflows and employee tasks, underscoring their commitment to continuous development and the addition of new features that cater to business needs.

Shahd Nasrallah, Co-Founder of Taskedin, expressed pride in the company's achievements since its establishment in early 2022. Taskedin has gained client trust through its technological solutions, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and productivity within companies by at least 70%.

Nasrallah highlighted that the incubation program will bolster Taskedin's market presence through its multiple services and distinctive features, leveraging its strategic location in the heart of technology giants at the Smart Village, alongside a variety of consulting services supporting the company’s growth.

Israa Amara, another Co-Founder at Taskedin, attributed their success to the team's dedication, enabling them to excel through all stages, recognized by judging panels and investors. She emphasized Taskedin’s rapid accomplishments, including acquiring approximately 100 clients from Egyptian companies, with around 4,800 users and 2,640 active users executing over a million tasks through the application.

Technology incubators play a vital role in nurturing early-stage entrepreneurs and projects, providing essential workspace, shared facilities, and comprehensive business support services under ITIDA’s stewardship. TIEC’s incubation program supports entrepreneurs in transforming their business plans and initial product models into successful ventures through regular evaluations and initial capital support

These technology incubators serve as strategic tools for economic development, creating employment opportunities, and harnessing technology to enhance living standards, fostering innovation and technological entrepreneurship.