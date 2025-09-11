Cairo, Egypt – The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the National Telecommunications Institute (NTI) honored 100 outstanding students who excelled in the upgraded Summer Training Program, part of a nationwide initiative to equip 10,000 students with cutting-edge digital and technological skills.

The program aligns with ITIDA and NTI’s strategic focus on building Egypt’s human capital by providing university students across all governorates with in-demand skills. It combines technical training with freelancing and soft skills development, ensuring graduates are ready for the dynamic needs of the ICT industry.

Eng. Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of ITIDA, congratulated the students, emphasizing that they represent the future of Egypt’s IT sector and that their achievements reflect the ambition of a new generation determined to make a strong digital impact locally and globally. “Investing in young talent is central to Egypt’s digital transformation strategy,” he said. “Our growing pool of skilled professionals is attracting global companies seeking to bridge the talent gap and expand into new markets.”

Highlighting the program’s breadth, El-Zaher noted its inclusivity across disciplines and governorates, offering training in software development, AI, cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, and digital arts, among other fields.

Dr. Ahmed Khattab, Director of the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI), added that this edition provides greater flexibility, allowing students to specialize deeply in technical tracks or gain broader exposure to interconnected technologies. “The program combines technical training, personal development, and freelancing skills to prepare students for both local and global opportunities,” he said. He noted that over 1,400 students earned international digital badges from NVIDIA’s Deep Learning Institute through the “Getting Started with Deep Learning” course.

The ceremony included recognition of students who earned Huawei’s HCCDA-Tech Essentials certification in cloud computing fundamentals and a tour of the Smart Village, introducing students to real-world workplace environments at companies including VOIS, BrightSkies, and SITECH Solutions. Interactive sessions on personal development and career planning were also held.

Eng. Mahmoud Sofrata, Vice President of ITIDA, highlighted the agency’s commitment to expanding access to the program nationwide. This year, women accounted for approximately 40% of participants, with efforts underway to further increase female representation in future editions. Additional training grants were provided in languages, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and advanced technical fields through ITIDA’s Software Engineering Competence Center (SECC).

Launched in June, this edition of the program has so far trained 6,125 students across governorates—2,220 in Greater Cairo, 2,785 in the Delta and Northern governorates, 905 in Upper Egypt, and 215 in the Canal region—with around 4,000 more students currently enrolled. Training is delivered in hybrid formats through NTI’s Digital Egypt Innovation Hubs (CREATIVA) and online, ensuring nationwide access.

The program is part of MCIT’s wider strategy to develop a new generation of specialists in advanced technologies and expand Egypt’s digital talent base, reinforcing the country’s position as a leading regional and global hub for ICT and offshoring services.