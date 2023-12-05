Dubai - UAE – Organized by the Italian Trade Agency ITA under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy to the UAE and Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, Italy will command the spotlight at COP28 through the groundbreaking event, "Sustainab-ITALY: Italian Proposals for a Greener Future". The panel discussion will focus on Italy's capabilities in sustainable technology and innovation. Represented through the Minister of Environment and Energetic Safety, ITA is poised to leave an indelible mark, underscoring Italy's resolute commitment to driving innovation and technology for a sustainable future. ITA will host an influential session at the Italian Pavilion within the Blue Zone – Blue Zone on December 6 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. The session will unite distinguished figures, industry leaders, and experts to delve into Italian innovations spanning renewables, waste management, sustainable constructions, and collaborative best practices with SMEs.

Italy's steadfast commitment to green technologies, as outlined in the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan 2023, positions the country as a global forerunner in sustainable practices. The surge in exports to the UAE signals a growing international demand for Italy's expertise in renewable energy components and solutions. Italian companies are increasingly recognized for their innovation and reliability in providing essential components for renewable energy infrastructure.

In 2022, Italy secured its position as the sixth-largest provider of components for renewable energy installations in the UAE, contributing a total value of 134 million euros. This underscored Italy's pivotal role in supporting the UAE's ambitious transition to sustainable energy sources. The momentum continued into the first half of 2023, with Italian exports to the UAE surpassing 90 million euros. This marked an impressive 51% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, positioning Italy as the fourth-largest supplier of components for renewable energy systems in the UAE.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “I am honored to represent Italy as a pioneer in the global transition at COP28. Key sectors such as renewable energy, waste recycling and hydrogen solutions are at the forefront of our agenda, aiming at achieving a remarkable 40% utilization of renewables by 2040. As Italy holds the fourth position worldwide and the first one in Europe in waste recycling, Sustainab-ITALY is the opportunity to showcase italian excellence, to promote cutting-edge technologies and to share best practices.Moreover, our strong partnership with the UAE, aligned with shared goals, exemplifies our commitment to leading green transition, addressing environmental challenges and advancing sustainability on an international scale.”

Lorenzo Galanti, Director General of the Italian Trade Agency affirmed: “Italy continues to distinguish itself as a leader in circular economy practices in Europe, allocating over two billion euros towards implementing efficient strategies in the renewable energy sector and providing infrastructure for the management and collection of green and resilient waste. In 2022, Italy globally exported green technologies amounting to 65.5 billion euros, marking a remarkable 12.7% year-on-year increase. In the first 7 months of 2023, the export of environmental goods saw a further surge, reaching 40.5 billion euros, a substantial growth of 7.6%.”

The first Panel is dedicated to the Italian Innovations in Renewable Energy, Waste Recycling, Sustainable Construction and Hydrogen Solution. Ms. Fragasso, Director of International Affairs at ANIE (Italian association representing companies in the electrical engineering and electronics sectors), will open the panel by presenting Italy's technological excellence in renewable energy sources. Followed by Mr. Bozzetti, Vice President of Confindustria Cisambiente (Association of Companies for Environmental Services), who will guide the audience through the challenges and opportunities in waste recycling. Mrs. Decio, Corporate Environmental Sustainability Manager at MAPEI, will share insights into sustainable construction practices. The focus will be on how sustainable construction contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions, aligning with Italy's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Mr. Durante, Director of External and International Relations at ANIMA (Confindustria federation representing companies operating in the mechanical engineering sector), will provide a comprehensive overview of the current landscape of hydrogen solutions. The discussion will highlight Italy's role in advancing hydrogen technologies and their impact on the ongoing energy transition.

The second panel is set to shine a spotlight on successful collaborations fostered through partnerships with Italian companies. This session aims to not only highlight achievements but also inspire further cooperation towards building a sustainable and eco-friendly future. In this session insights and experiences will be shared from Mr Daker El-Rabaya, CEO waste Processing and Treatment, BEEAH, Ms. Magaldi, Vice President Magaldi Green Energy, Ms. Scarpa, CEO Ecolibri’ and Ms. Kucukaltan, Regional Director Europe & Middle East, SACE (Italian public insurance-financial company).

Sustainab-ITALY

The Italian proposal for a greener future

Date: 06th Dec 2023

Time: 1:30pm – 3pm

Venue: Italian Pavilion – Opportunity District

Location: Expo Dubai City – Blue Zone – UAE

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate, and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support, and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome, and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

