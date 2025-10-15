Agentic AI helps organizations break free from old CX models, going from siloed systems to seamless, hyper-connected service.

IT Max demonstrates how meaningful resolutions that build trust and loyalty are achieved with AI

Dubai, UAE – As customer expectations for speed, personalization, and meaningful engagement continue to rise, traditional customer experience models are struggling to keep up.

IT Max Global, a leading innovation and IT services provider, unveiled its vision for the future of customer experience, highlighting the need for a paradigm shift. This involves blending human empathy with AI-driven efficiency to deliver experiences that are seamless, personalized, and unforgettable.

The Challenge: A Broken CX Model

Customer service departments have long been treated as cost centers – burdened by siloed systems, burnt-out agents, and an obsession with metrics over meaningful interactions. Research shows that one-third of customers will leave a brand after a single poor experience, and 75 percent of consumers value positive experiences over great advertising. And while an overwhelming majority of customers have indicated that a more human customer experience is a top priority, only 10% of companies said that this is a digital priority for them. The gap between customer expectations and enterprise priorities has never been wider.

The Solution: Humans + AI = Engineering Empathy at Scale

In a presentation during GITEX 2025, Naji Salameh, CEO of IT Max Global highlighted the Agentic AI approach, which transforms customer experience teams into hyper-connected hubs of care and efficiency. Key innovations include generative AI automating routine tasks while empowering agents to focus on high-value, empathetic interactions, a unified 360° customer view that implements real-time integration across multiple systems for contextual, personalized service.

Agentic AI also allows for continuous learning, with AI systems able to document resolutions, detect emerging issues, and refine knowledge bases for ongoing improvement. This frees human agents from repetitive tasks so they can dedicate energy to listening, connecting, and solving problems.

“Customer experience is no longer about answering calls – it’s about creating meaningful connections,” Salameh said. “By blending AI with human empathy, we enable organizations to deliver care, solve problems, and build loyalty at scale.”

Real-World Impact

IT Max Global is already implementing these principles across industries:

Healthcare – Built a hyper-connected AI-first customer experience center for a leading regional hospital, centralizing patient data from over 12 systems across eight branches, reducing errors, and enabling agents to “heal with empathy.”

– Built a hyper-connected AI-first customer experience center for a leading regional hospital, centralizing patient data from over 12 systems across eight branches, reducing errors, and enabling agents to “heal with empathy.” Banking – Designed a unified experience for a fully digital UAE bank, with a smart, 360-degree customer/case view aiding service representatives provide the most informed service possible, ensuring trust and loyalty in a branchless model.

In his presentation, Salameh stressed that AI is just a tool, and that the goal is to provide human service and memorable experiences.

“AI should never replace the human touch,” Salameh added. “It should amplify it. Our mission is to make technology invisible so that empathy becomes the centerpiece of every customer interaction.”

To truly transform customer experience, AI must be implemented in a way that it learns from human interactions and continuously improves. Additionally, businesses must rethink how success is measured and go beyond call volumes or average handling times. The new benchmark should be the number of problems solved, the quality of resolutions delivered, and the depth of trust built with every interaction. By shifting focus from transactional metrics to meaningful results, organizations can create experiences that foster loyalty, drive growth, and set a new standard for customer care in the AI era.

About IT Max Global:

Founded in 2010, IT Max Global is a premier innovation and IT service provider, boasting a team of over 150 skilled professionals dedicated to delivering transformative technology solutions. Operating throughout the MEA region, IT Max Global is renowned as an uncompromising Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).

A powerhouse in infrastructure, AI, analytics, digital transformation, and unified communications, IT Max Global is committed to driving innovation and excellence. Its comprehensive service offerings and unwavering focus on clients' long-term success and adaptability position IT Max Global as a trusted technology partner for both public and private sector organizations.

With a reputation for excellence and a steadfast commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving technological landscape, IT Max Global is dedicated to helping public and private-sector clients thrive and achieve their goals.

For more information, visit www.itmaxglobal.com .