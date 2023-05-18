Dubai, UAE – iSTYLE today announced that it will formally open UAE’s first Apple Premium Partner (APP) store on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 6 pm in Dubai Marina Mall (Level 1) with a grand opening event. The new Apple Premium Partner store is the perfect destination to shop the entire ecosystem of Apple Products and accessories in a spacious and welcoming environment. The store's professional team speaks multiple languages to give customers the best-personalized service for all their Apple requirements.

“Established in 2005, iSTYLE has 13 Apple Premium Reseller stores in UAE, with Dubai Marina Mall being the first Apple Premium Partner store, taking the customer experience to the next level for all visitors. We cater to the needs of all types of customers, including business enterprises. We encourage you to drop by one of our stores, where iSTYLE’s professional team can tell you more about incorporating Apple hardware and software into your digital lifestyle” said Nicolas Daher, General Manager, iSTYLE- Middle East and North Africa.

“We conduct workshops, trainings, and group demo sessions regularly, where our customers can meet up, learn something new and share their experiences. Along with the products, we offer multiple services like AppleCare+, Trade-in & B2B solutions. The authorized Apple service center at the new store will take care of customers' post-purchase requirements” said Julia Manzyuk, Retail Manager, iSTYLE UAE.

About the iSTYLE brand

iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner runs more than 59 dedicated Apple points of sale in 12 countries (Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa). iSTYLE is part of the Midis Group, which has over 50 years of experience representing the leading global technology vendors in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Further information about the new Apple Premium Partner store at Dubai Marina Mall can be found at the official website https://istyle.ae/