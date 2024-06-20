Dubai, UAE:– Istituto Marangoni Dubai has concluded an interior design mentorship program led by the renowned Dimorestudio, founded by Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci. The program aims to provide students with practical insights into the world of high-end interior design, combining functionality with creativity.

Dimorestudio, a global architectural and design studio based out of Milan, has an impressive portfolio that spans residential, retail and hospitality projects. Known for their bold, unexpected and richly layered designs, Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci have created iconic spaces for luxury brands such as Dior, Fendi and Lanvin. The Arts Club in London and Dubai are a few emblematic destinations bearing Dimorestudio’s visual signature.

During Academic Year 23/24, Dimorestudio led an intensive mentorship program for Istituto Marangoni Dubai's Interior Design students. The program focused on the conceptualization and design of a unique Dimorestudio Desert Tent Resort, where students were challenged to integrate traditional Emirati design elements with contemporary design concepts. The project tested students' creativity and design skills while considering the cultural, environmental and functional aspects of designing a resort in the extreme environment of a desert landscape.

Second-year Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design students created a welcome reception area, while One Year Intensive students designed a restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. Foundation and first-year Bachelor students conceptualized standard suites that blend comfort with local design elements.

Students' design proposals are assessed on various criteria, including consistency with Dimorestudio's design approach, creativity and innovation, functionality, aesthetics, and cultural sensitivity. The aim is to inspire students to push boundaries and experiment with materials, textures and aesthetics while respecting the cultural heritage of the UAE.

This collaboration between Istituto Marangoni Dubai and Dimorestudio comes as part of the Institute’s mission to equip the next generation of Interior Designers with essential skills and to nurture their creativity, preparing them to become innovative industry leaders. Istituto Marangoni Dubai routinely partners with leading names in the global design world to deliver unique perspectives and skills to its students across academic programs.

Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 in Milan as 'Istituto Artistico dell’Abbigliamento Marangoni’, and has been a top educational choice for creatives in the worlds of fashion, art and design for over 85 years now. With four generations of students from 5 continents, it was the springboard for over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran and Nicola Brognano. Istituto Marangoni currently welcomes about 4,700 students from 107 different countries every year in its schools in the world capitals of fashion, art and design, including Milano (School of Fashion and School of Design), Firenze (School of Fashion & Art), Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Miami.

www.istitutomarangoni.com/en

