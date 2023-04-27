Dubai: ISG has successfully completed a comprehensive refurbishment project at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Madinat Jumeirah’s exquisite beachfront retreat. Nestled amidst lush gardens and overlooking the sparkling Arabian Gulf, the hotel embodies the spirit of Arabian hospitality providing an unforgettable experience that will leave guests feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. The completion of this major project has once again raised the bar for opulence and guest service.

ISG carried out a comprehensive refurbishment project covering approximately 138,000 sq ft and seven floors of the hotel, which included 291 rooms and suites, two Royal Suites, and the expansive Two Bedroom Ocean Terrace Suite spanning 3,050 sq ft. The project was executed seamlessly while the hotel continued to operate and also involved the revitalisation of all corridor areas.

The extensive upgrade and reconfiguration of the Two Bedroom Ocean Terrace Suite comprised modifying three single guest rooms into one suite of two rooms, two luxurious bathrooms with marble-clad walls, featuring Italian steam-room and Jacuzzi, a large walk-in closet and a 1,000 sq ft outdoor terrace with views across the Arabian Gulf.

The contemporary interiors, designed by La Bottega by Intice, remain true to the timeless Arabesque hotel ambiance, with striking design elements celebrating the Arabian culture and welcoming Jumeirah Mina A’Salam’s discerning clientele. Hotel suites feature bespoke timber flooring finishes, with large feature windows designed to draw natural light into the plush interiors and neutral tones palette and accents of colours across the rooms.

To minimise the impact of this major hotel transformation in a live environment setting, ISG designed a fast-track 43-week delivery programme for Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, expertly coordinating the activity of up to 250 team members on site without incident and inconvenience - achieving over 200,000 safe manhours of activity. The carefully phased and programmed work programme enabled the hotel to remain open and operational throughout the duration of the project.

Steve Ramsden, managing director for ISG in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, commented: “Reputation and delivery excellence are hallmarks of the prestigious global hospitality brands that we partner with on significant refurbishment and upgrade projects. Instinctively understanding our clients’ businesses helps us design flexible and smart programmes of works that exceeds expectations for quality and delivery excellence, while ensuring we minimise our impact on live operations and customer experience.”

