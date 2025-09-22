Dubai, United Arab Emirates – In a significant leap for the UAE’s tech and hospitality sectors, iReserved, the first smart lifestyle booking platform purpose-built for premium venues, is making its market debut this next month. The Emirati-founded venture merges cutting-edge technology with operational strategy, offering a B2B2C solution that simplifies premium bookings while enhancing guest loyalty, venue profitability, and digital visibility.

Positioned at the intersection of hospitality, data, and digital transformation, iReserved enables high-end restaurants, lounges, beach clubs, and nightlife destinations to manage reservations through a fully integrated platform. Key features include interactive floor plan booking, secure payments, real-time availability, and a customizable promotions engine, all supported by data analytics that help optimize table usage, upsell premium areas, and drive revenue during off-peak periods.

“Our goal is to make premium hospitality smarter, more profitable, and more responsive to modern consumer behavior,” said Rashed Bin Haider, Founder and CEO of iReserved. “We built iReserved to solve real challenges faced by high-end venues, from underutilized premium spaces to high no-show rates and disconnected customer data. At the same time, we wanted to empower today’s experience-driven guests with the ability to discover, book, and engage on their terms. This is more than a booking tool, it’s a hospitality intelligence platform designed in the UAE, for a global benchmark. We're proud to contribute to the country's growing digital economy and look forward to enabling smarter growth for our venue partners across the region.”

The iReserved platform functions as an always-on marketing and operational tool for venues, reducing no-shows, centralizing campaign management, and providing performance insights at the touch of a button. For users, the mobile app is set to introduce a tech-forward booking experience designed to enhance personal preferences, offering a smarter and more streamlined way to discover and reserve premium venues.

Proudly built in the UAE by local entrepreneurs and developers, iReserved is aligned with the country’s ambitions for digital innovation, smart city infrastructure, and homegrown tech leadership. Its scalable model will first roll out across Dubai and Abu Dhabi before expanding into Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain, with long-term growth mapped for key hospitality hubs in Europe, Asia, and North America.

As the UAE doubles down on becoming a global capital for tourism, experience-led luxury, and entrepreneurship, iReserved offers a timely and tailored solution to support the region’s evolving hospitality economy.

The iReserved app will officially go live on September 15, 2025, and will be available for download via the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

iReserved is the UAE’s first smart lifestyle booking platform, offering seamless access to fine dining, rooftop lounges, beach clubs, hotel venues and nightlife destinations. Founded by Emirati entrepreneur Rashed Bin Haider, the platform combines innovative technology with a guest-first approach to make premium bookings effortless, personalised and rewarding, while empowering venues with data-driven insights and operational efficiency.

