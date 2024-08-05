Two reports issued in July by the rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's maintained Aqualia's investment grade rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook

Madrid: Georgia Global Utilities JSC ("GGU"), Aqualia's subsidiary in Georgia, has successfully completed the issuance of a 5-year green bond in the amount of 300 million dollars. This company provides water supply and sanitation services in Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, and the towns of Mtskheta and Rustavi. It has put in place a Green Financing Framework to channel investment into new and existing projects and assets that support sustainable development.

The issue was 1.6x oversubscribed, and was completed very quickly, in just three months. Isidoro Marban, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Aqualia, stressed that “the main objective of this issuance of green bonds is to finance important investments that will improve Georgians' access to a safe and reliable water supply, while supporting the adaptation of the country to the adverse effects of climate change".

The investment that Aqualia makes in these technologies and assets will help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action), and will contribute to activities related to SDGs 11, 12 and 14. In this way, GGU is aligning its financing strategy with its core mission and objectives while giving investors an opportunity to support its business model and investment plans.

Two reports confirm the resilience and stability of the company

The rating agencies Fitch and Standard & Poor's (S&P) have recently issued two reports confirming Aqualia's investment grade rating (BBB-) with a stable outlook. The company has held this rating for three years. The credit quality of Aqualia's issuances is also unchanged, at BBB. The company has demonstrated sustained stability in its financial metrics, operating in an essential and highly resilient activity and maintaining the standards of quality and continuity of supply of the vital resource of water.

Aqualia's IDR (Issuer Default Rating, which measures the relative vulnerability of an issuer to defaulting on its financial obligations) reflects its low business risk as a water and sanitation company with long-term municipal concessions.

-Ends-

For further information:

Communications Department

comunicacion@aqualia.es

www.aqualia.com