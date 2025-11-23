In line with its strategic vision to collaborate with top-tier global investment managers to diversify its global platform and provide investment solutions to clients in Kuwait, Gulf Capital Investment Company KSCC “InvestGB”, the investment arm of Gulf Bank, has entered into a strategic partnership with Arrow Global Group “Arrow Global”, a leading pan-European investment manager specialising in asset-backed private credit and real estate.

This strategic partnership aims to empower InvestGB’s clients with access to a diverse range of asset-backed European investment opportunities, leveraging Arrow Global’s expertise and strong local presence across key European markets. It reinforces InvestGB’s commitment to delivering high-quality, diversified investment solutions that meet the evolving needs and goals of its clients

Through the alliance, InvestGB aims to enhance its clients’ access to European asset-backed opportunities, with a focus on delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns. The company will leverage Arrow Global’s deep local expertise and extensive network of leading asset management and servicing platforms across key European markets, strengthening its commitment to delivering diversified, high-quality investment solutions tailored to client needs. Arrow Global currently manages over €125 billion in assets and operates through 25 local platforms across eight European markets.

Arrow Global’s enduring competitive advantage lies in its opportunistic and dynamic investment approach, enabling it to navigate across European markets, asset classes, and positions within the capital structure. Its deep regional expertise and asset class specialisation provide a strong foundation for this strategic partnership.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hani AlAwadhi, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of InvestGB, said: “This strategic partnership reflects our continued mission to broaden our clients’ access to international investment opportunities that combine stability, innovation, and income potential. Arrow Global’s proven track record in European private markets complements our efforts to deliver sustainable returns aligned with clients’ investment objectives.”

Mr. Zach Lewy, Founder, CEO and CIO at Arrow Global, added: “We are delighted to partner with InvestGB to connect sophisticated capital from the Gulf region with high-quality, asset-backed mid-market opportunities across Western Europe. This builds on our established presence in the region and reflects our shared ambition to create long-term, risk-adjusted value through disciplined, locally informed investment strategies.”

This strategic relationship represents a significant milestone in InvestGB’s growth story as it continues to build a robust global investment platform and expand its range of alternative solutions. By partnering with leading international managers such as Arrow Global, InvestGB continues to position itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking differentiated, institutional-grade opportunities across global markets, reinforcing its commitment to helping clients preserve, grow, and diversify their wealth.