The Newly Established Partnership Will Target the Creator Economy, Web3 and The Future of Entertainment

Bahrain – Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, and United Talent Agency, a global leader in talent, entertainment and sports (“UTA”), today announced the creation of a strategic partnership to invest in a diversified portfolio of opportunities with high-growth potential at the intersection of culture and technology.

Sectors of focus include The Creator Economy, the emerging digital economy where independent creators can earn revenue from their work; Web3, the next iteration of how consumers, businesses and governments will interact on the Internet; and The Future of Entertainment, focusing on new technologies driving the production, distribution and consumption of content. UTA has been investing in venture capital-backed companies since 2014 through the “UTA Ventures” division, which has invested in Cameo, Consensys, Masterclass, Patreon, Pietra and others. The senior leaders focused on investments for the new UTA.VC strategic partnership include Anand Radhakrishnan, Caroline Jacobs, Clinton Foy, and Sam Wick.

“With an eye towards capitalizing on the prevailing market environment and the accelerating secular trends driving convergence within digital content, social media, sports and entertainment, this uniquely synergistic partnership will combine Investcorp’s long and established history of investing in and supporting private companies with UTA’s deep relationships in media, entertainment and technology businesses,” said Rishi Kapoor, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Investcorp.

UTA.VC Managing Directors, Sam Wick and Clinton Foy added, “UTA.VC is the next evolution of UTA’s venture platform. The strategic partnership builds on our successful previous investments in companies – such as Pluto.TV, Radish, ART19 and others – and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to invest and partner with the next generation of companies in this space.”

“This strategic partnership combines our expertise of investing in private companies, with UTA’s knowledge, vision and passion for the future of the creator economy, Web3 and The Future of Entertainment.” Tarek AlMahjoub, Head of UAE and Oman for Investcorp’s Private Wealth said.

Investcorp invested in UTA in 2018 alongside global co-investors, and has recently culminated its successful investment by closing a sale of its stake in July 2022.

