Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi is heading to Lisbon, Portugal for Web Summit 2025, where it will showcase Saudi Arabia as a world-leading destination for investment in technology, Artificial Intelligence, e-commerce and logistics.

Overseen by the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA), Invest Saudi is the government investment attraction and promotion entity communicating and facilitating investment opportunities in the Kingdom. Joining delegation at Web Summit are the Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company (SILZ), the Quality of Life Program, National Cybersecurity Authority and Premium Residency.

One of the world’s fast-growing, global destinations for investment, Saudi Arabia has more than US$14.9 billion in technology investments, and a digital economy projected to reach US%76 billion by 2030. The country – the largest economy in the Middle East – offers 1,300 megawatts of data-centre capacity and 20 subsea cables linking East and West, foundations that are drawing multi-billion-dollar investments and enabling the creation of 300 start-ups as part of its digital transformation.

A land of unprecedented opportunities, Saudi Arabia is the world’s digital gateway and a leading AI hub that continues to attract billions of dollars of investment locally, regional and globally. Digital transformation is at the heart of the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy, with a host of government initiatives under Vision 2030 providing crucial support, guidance and programs to boost investment and facilitate smooth set up and operations in the Kingdom.

The country’s e-commerce industry is experiencing exponential growth, presenting immense potential for entrepreneurs and investors to become part of KSA’s future.

Web Summit participants

Established in 2022, Special Integrated Logistics Zone Company – SILZ – is the award-winning developer and operator of logistics zones in KSA, connecting global markets through innovation, smart infrastructure and seamless trade – and creating 60,000 jobs in the process. Covering a land area of 3 million square metres, SILZ offers 100% foreign ownership, 50-year tax relief and direct access to Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Phase 1 has 51% occupancy across the ICT, consumer commerce and aerospace sectors. The Quality of Life Program (QoL), is one of the Vision 2030 Realization Programs, with a mission to enhance liveability, cultural vibrancy, and innovation across Saudi cities. At Web Summit, QoL will present JOIN, its new strategic initiative designed to connect the world with KSA’s thriving lifestyle economy.

The National Cybersecurity Authority will be showcasing its Cybersecurity Accelerator programme, an initiative to boost entrepreneurship, stimulate investment and encourage innovation in cybersecurity, with financial support, guidance and direction for local and international start-ups. The programme has empowered more than 45 local, regional, and international startups in three years. Premium Residency, known as the Saudi Green Card, was launched in 2019 to attract and support investment and talent to KSA. It grants skilled professionals, entrepreneurs, and investors the right to live, work, and invest in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia Masterclass and Saudi Talks – Invest Saudi stand E251

Invest Saudi will present a special Saudi Arabia Masterclass during Web Summit, with government officials and industry leaders. Open to all Web Summit attendees, the event takes place at 1.30 pm on Tuesday, 11 November at Invest Saudi’s stand (E251).

Saudi Talks – a series of live presentations from Invest Saudi and participating entities – will also take place at Invest Saudi stand throughout Web Summit.

On-ground interviews with Saudi entities at Web Summit can be arranged.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities. Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA)

Launched in 2022, SIPA is the national entity responsible for positioning Saudi Arabia as a premier global investment destination. Established by a Council of Ministers resolution, SIPA leads the unified national identity “Invest Saudi”, and works to attract, promote, and facilitate sustainable investments that support the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030.