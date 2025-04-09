Cairo: Intro Group, an Egyptian investment company, has signed an agreement to acquire a stake in ADVEC, a leader in energy engineering consultancy, power systems analysis, and AI-driven technical solutions.

The acquisition seeks to provide innovative, sustainable energy and IT solutions that support Egypt's governmental push for renewable energy, environmental protection, and optimized resource usage—reinforcing Egypt's goal to emerge as a key regional energy center and fulfill its Vision 2030 objectives.

This strategic move underscores Intro Group's commitment to expanding its presence in the energy landscape while leading digital transformation initiatives through innovative engineering approaches.

The acquisition reflects a strong commitment to expanding within the energy sector and investing in advanced technological solutions that address global trends and challenges. Intro Group plans to capitalize on ADVEC's extensive expertise in delivering innovative technical and advisory services across power systems, renewable energy, and digital transformation, with a proven track record spanning over 14 countries worldwide.

The agreement was officially signed by Ayman Mahmoud Abbas, Chairman of Intro Group, and Ahmed Salam, CEO of ADVEC, in the presence of senior executives from both companies and prominent figures from the energy and investment sectors.

Ayman Mahmoud Abbas expressed his enthusiasm, saying: "This acquisition marks a strategic milestone in Intro Group's journey toward energy sector expansion. We aim to strengthen our international market presence by leveraging ADVEC's expertise in delivering comprehensive energy solutions tailored to emerging markets." He noted that the group seeks to establish new strategic partnerships supporting its expansion plans within Egypt's Vision 2030 framework, which aims to boost clean energy adoption and achieve production and consumption sustainability amid major transformations in Egypt's and the region's energy landscape.

He elaborated: "Our investment in ADVEC centers on several key pillars: enhancing energy efficiency through AI-powered digital solutions and data analytics; advancing power systems consultancy to optimize electrical grid performance and stability; supporting renewable energy initiatives; and implementing IoT and digital analytics in energy systems operations—all aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 clean energy objectives."

Abbas further explained that amid growing demand for advanced energy solutions, this investment aims to support ADVEC's expansion in regional markets, particularly in Gulf nations and Africa. He highlighted ADVEC's impressive expertise and project portfolio, noting that its integration of critical specializations in energy and digital transformation positions it as a prime candidate to pioneer innovative solutions serving all stakeholders in energy and digital transformation markets.

For his part, Ahmed Salam, CEO & Founder of ADVEC, welcomed this strategic partnership that reflects the company's growth aspirations. He confirmed that Intro Group's entry as a strategic partner will provide ADVEC with significant opportunities to invest in R&D, deliver more sophisticated client solutions, and expand renewable energy and energy efficiency projects—enhancing service capabilities and market leadership across Egypt and the region.

Salam explained that ADVEC stands out for its extensive cross-disciplinary expertise, aiming to deliver innovative solutions by leveraging accumulated experience from numerous projects in IT, AI, and specialized engineering consultancy in energy systems, electrical power systems, and electrical networks. The fusion of technical expertise in these specialized domains with IT, data analytics, and AI capabilities enables pioneering solutions driving the energy sector toward sustainability and efficiency.

"ADVEC has experienced remarkable growth, now serving clients in over 14 countries worldwide," Salam added. He emphasized that this acquisition would amplify ADVEC's local and regional impact across its diverse fields, noting that Intro Group's extensive experience and robust regional and international network will strengthen their presence in key markets, especially in Gulf countries and Africa.

Intro Group ranks among Egypt's leading private investment conglomerates, with a diverse portfolio spanning trade, oil and gas, engineering, and real estate. Founded in 1980, the group rapidly expanded into various sectors, establishing itself as a powerful investment entity contributing to Egypt's economic development.

Established in 2018, ADVEC operates as a multidisciplinary engineering consultancy delivering integrated solutions in energy, power systems, and digital transformation. ADVEC boasts an impressive project portfolio with major industrial and governmental clients across Egypt and the region, maintaining a presence in over 14 countries across four continents.