Students can learn real-world STEM skills like 3D design, coding, robotics and other industry-linked content

They can also design an experiment that stands a chance to be conducted in space. Furthermore, they can have the schematic of their design printed and signed by the visiting astronauts and scientists as a keepsake.

Dubai: Innoventures Education, a leading operator of multi-curricular international schools and nurseries in Dubai, has announced an exciting opportunity for students in the UAE to embark on the dream of a lifetime.

Innoventures Education has partnered with award-winning company, Starlight Education, to offer students between 12 to 18 years the unique opportunity to design a sustainable habitat together with real astronauts and high-achieving scientists from around the world. Space 2011 takes place from 17 to 21 October at DIA Al Barsha.

The students will be mentored by celebrated names in space exploration and science, including Commander Susan Kilrai, a veteran of two space shuttle flights; Dr. Michaela Musilova, PhD. MSc. Planetary Science, astrobiologist, analog astronaut and writer; Joel Gilmore, professional science communicator, who regularly features on television and public lectures; Michael Holmstrom, CEO & Co-Founder STEM Punks Ventures; and Damien Aldridge, Education Director of STEM Punks.

The exclusive five-day space program will be open to students from all schools across the UAE. Students can learn real-world STEM skills like 3D design, coding, robotics and other industry-linked content. They can also design an experiment that stands a chance to be conducted in space. Furthermore, they can have the schematic of their design printed and signed by the visiting astronauts and scientists as a keepsake.

Poonam Bhojani, CEO Innoventures Education, said: “We are delighted to offer budding young innovators in the UAE the opportunity to enhance their real-world skills in the field of STEM. Innoventures Education students are making the most of their holistic education, and to take their place as global citizens in the future. Our hope is that introducing influential and brilliant minds to our students will inspire them to dream big."

The five-day program will help students build critical thinking, leadership and teamwork, presentation techniques, new STEM skills as well as in-depth knowledge of designing space habitats that are fit for human wellbeing.

Peter Longstaff, CEO Starlight Education, said: “We are delighted to partner with Innoventures Education to help students further their ambitions in the field of STEM. This is an exciting opportunity to learn from experts in the field and gain first-hand insights on science and space exploration. We encourage all students to apply to the 5-day program which promises to be truly enriching.”

-Ends-

About Innoventures Education

Founded in 2004, Innoventures Education is committed to bringing world-class education to Dubai. It manages five schools, namely, Dubai International Academy in Emirates Hills, Dubai International Academy at Al Barsha, Raffles World Academy, Raffles International School, Collegiate International School, and eight Raffles Early Childhood Centres (ECC) spread across Dubai. We offer the International Baccalaureate, American and British curricula across our schools. We are open to enrollment of children between the ages of 45 days – 18 years. One of the salient features of our schools and ECCs is that we provide instruction of the mother-language in 14 different languages during the school day, including French and other European languages as well. All our schools and ECCs are renowned for their high-quality curricula, inspiring learning environments and commitment to academic excellence. Together we have a total enrolment of over 8000 students from over 100 countries, with a dedicated and inspirational team of educators and administrators from virtually every corner of the globe.

Media Contacts

Sriyaa Shah

sriyaa.shah@bpggroup.com