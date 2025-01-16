Dubai, UAE: International Schools Partnership (iSP)- Middle East, which is part of a global group of over 90 schools around the world, has committed to supporting its teachers’ wellbeing and creating the very best working environment by enrolling its Middle East schools in The Best School to Work programme by T4 Education.

The programme, which is the gold standard of school culture, was developed by T4 Education in collaboration with its community of over 200,000 teachers and school leaders.

It is an independent, evidence-based mechanism to certify schools that prioritise staff and have built the very best working environment. Membership comes with anonymous staff, student, and parent surveys to assess the culture of each school, detailed analysis, benchmarking data, and insights to inform school action plans and drive continuous improvement.

Bharat Mansukhani, Divisional Chief Executive Officer – iSP Middle East & Asia said: “The UAE continues to be at the forefront of dynamic education change and rapid improvement, always driving measures to continuously improve schools and student outcomes. It is in this spirit of collaboration and innovation that iSP has chosen to participate in the Best School to Work programme. At iSP, we exist to grow the world’s most curious and confident minds, and as part of our Learning First strategy, we prioritise the growth and development of every individual within our schools. By partnering with Best School to Work we are placing an increased focus on creating educational environments where both students and employees thrive, which ultimately underscores our commitment to becoming both the school of choice for students and educators.”

This programme reflects a belief that addressing challenges related to teacher employment starts with creating schools that are not only centres of academic excellence, but also places where staff and students feel supported, valued, and empowered.

Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and Best School to Work, said: “I welcome International Schools Partnership- Middle East’s pioneering announcement and commend them for their vision and leadership in making this commitment to the wellbeing of staff across their schools. The world is currently facing a crisis in teacher wellbeing, recruitment, and retention. Only by solving it will schools be able to attract and keep the very best teachers. And only by building the very best teaching environments can we build the very best learning environments.”

He added: “Schools chains like International Schools Partnership that recognise this not only stand out above their peers, they hold the future of education in their hands.”

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 90 international schools across over 25 countries, championing a transformative approach to learning that extends beyond the classroom. With 10 schools in the region, iSP Middle East employs over 2,000 individuals, while the global figure exceeds 10,000.

By piloting the Best School to Work tools for the group, iSP Middle East, in partnership with regular CPD opportunities and wellbeing initiatives available to employees, will further its commitment to being the school of choice for educators.

About International Schools Partnership:

Moved by curiosity and empowered by self-confidence, students from iSP Schools thrive throughout their lifetime.

International Schools Partnership (iSP) is a global community of over 90 international schools across over 25 countries. We champion a transformative approach to learning that goes beyond the classroom. By igniting our students' curiosity and growing their self-confidence, we empower them to become the next generation of changemakers.

Our unique approach to learning recognises our students as collaborators in the learning process. We focus on developing the knowledge and lifelong skills that help them thrive beyond their time at school. iSP students benefit from teaching excellence, international opportunities, and careers guidance. Our schools have access to a global network of experts and our teachers and leaders are supported to continuously improve through extensive professional development programmes.

iSP Schools in the Middle East include The Aquila School, Nibras International School, Star International School, Al Twar, Star International School, Mirdif, and The English College in Dubai; Aspen Heights British School, Reach British School in Abu Dhabi, and The Hamilton International School and Park House English School in Qatar.

iSP. Where confidence grows.

